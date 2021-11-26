UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi offers real-time monitoring
SB Components has won KS funding for a $31 and up “UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi” with slots for dual 18650 Li-Ion batteries plus dual 5V micro-USB inputs, 8.4V 2A charging, a 0.91 OLED display, and real-time monitoring.
SB Components, which has launched Raspberry Pi add-ons such as the PiRelay 8, has gone to Kickstarter to fund a UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi. The Uninterruptible Power Supply HAT provides backup power during outages using a battery pack of dual, BYO 18650 Li-Ion batteries. The HAT “allows for the safe, orderly shutdown of a computer and connected equipment,” says SB Components.
Android Leftovers
The 6 Best White Noise Apps for Linux to Help You Relax
White noise is a combined sound of different frequencies. The noise created as a result provides a calming effect. Examples of white noise include water running down a stream, birds twittering in the morning, or raindrops falling on leaves. These frequencies help mask background noise by engaging your ears with positive sounds. All these white noises will impart a soothing feel on you. White noise apps do exactly that and let you relax or focus by minimizing the disturbance from background noises. These apps can even help you go to sleep. So, let’s look at six white noise apps for Linux that you can download and enjoy for free.
A non-technical Linux user’s tale
As I mentioned in many posts, my goal for this website is to bring the world of Linux closer to the ordinary computer user, who focuses on productive tasks, creative hobbies, administration or a study. I want to free Linux from the misconception of being too technical, too complicated, too user-unfriendly, and only for techies, system administrators and programmers, because that is an incorrect image that misrepresents what Linux really has to offer. I think together we can help others see that Linux is actually a great friendly platform by sharing our experiences from that real user point of view. So I am proud that today’s article is not from my hand, but splendidly written by Paul Surman, one of the readers of this website who is very enthusiastic about what Linux and open source has to offer. Paul takes us into his real user experiences with Linux from, among other things, his work as a poet. Paul takes us along on his personal journey through his Linux world, the rationale behind his choices and above all the pleasure Linux gives him on a daily basis. Enjoy his story.
