Implement governance on your Kubernetes cluster
When you work with Kubernetes, it slowly becomes your production temple. You invest time and resources into developing and nurturing it, and you naturally begin looking for ways to control the Kubernetes end user in your organization. What can it do? What resources can it create? Can it label two deployments in a specific way? Which best practices should we follow?
Meet OPA Gatekeeper. This article will show you how to use it to create and enforce policies and governance for your Kubernetes clusters so the resources you apply comply with that policy.
[...]
OPA is like a super engine. You can write all your policies in it, then execute it with each input to check whether it violates any policies and, if so, in what way.
-
How to install Audacity 3.1.2 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 3.1.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Linux Shutdown Command [with Examples]
Need to know how to shutdown your Linux system safely using command line or how to schedule shutdown at specific time? Here’s the answer!
The shutdown command in Linux brings the system down in a secure way. This involves cutting the power to the main components of the system using a controlled process.
The shutdown command allows you to shutdown the system immediately, or schedule a shutdown using 24 hour format. When the shutdown is initiated, all logged-in users and processes are notified that the system is going down by the signal SIGTERM. In addition to, no further logins are allowed.
-
Upgrade Linux Kernel of CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Kernel is the most important component of any Linux OS. A linux kernel works as an interpreter or mediator between computer hardware and software processes.
-
Understand Access Control Lists for CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Access Control Lists (ACL) provides flexible permission mechanism for file system. ACL assists with file permission, it allows to give permissions for any user or group to any directory or file.
Using ACL you can also give required access to a user which is not a member of a group. Basically we can ACL to make a flexible permission mechanism in linux.
-
How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
Apply a command on files with different names Using mkdir
-
Share a file quickly using a python web server Using cd
-
Find failures with journalctl Using sort, uniq
-
Monitor memory without top or htop Using watch
-
Display disk partition sizes
-
How to set up dual monitors on your desktop PC - Android Authority
When you connect a second monitor to your Ubuntu Linux computer, your system should pick it up on its own.
-
Android Leftovers
UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi offers real-time monitoring
SB Components has won KS funding for a $31 and up “UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi” with slots for dual 18650 Li-Ion batteries plus dual 5V micro-USB inputs, 8.4V 2A charging, a 0.91 OLED display, and real-time monitoring. SB Components, which has launched Raspberry Pi add-ons such as the PiRelay 8, has gone to Kickstarter to fund a UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi. The Uninterruptible Power Supply HAT provides backup power during outages using a battery pack of dual, BYO 18650 Li-Ion batteries. The HAT “allows for the safe, orderly shutdown of a computer and connected equipment,” says SB Components.
The 6 Best White Noise Apps for Linux to Help You Relax
White noise is a combined sound of different frequencies. The noise created as a result provides a calming effect. Examples of white noise include water running down a stream, birds twittering in the morning, or raindrops falling on leaves. These frequencies help mask background noise by engaging your ears with positive sounds. All these white noises will impart a soothing feel on you. White noise apps do exactly that and let you relax or focus by minimizing the disturbance from background noises. These apps can even help you go to sleep. So, let’s look at six white noise apps for Linux that you can download and enjoy for free.
A non-technical Linux user’s tale
As I mentioned in many posts, my goal for this website is to bring the world of Linux closer to the ordinary computer user, who focuses on productive tasks, creative hobbies, administration or a study. I want to free Linux from the misconception of being too technical, too complicated, too user-unfriendly, and only for techies, system administrators and programmers, because that is an incorrect image that misrepresents what Linux really has to offer. I think together we can help others see that Linux is actually a great friendly platform by sharing our experiences from that real user point of view. So I am proud that today’s article is not from my hand, but splendidly written by Paul Surman, one of the readers of this website who is very enthusiastic about what Linux and open source has to offer. Paul takes us into his real user experiences with Linux from, among other things, his work as a poet. Paul takes us along on his personal journey through his Linux world, the rationale behind his choices and above all the pleasure Linux gives him on a daily basis. Enjoy his story.
