Programming Leftovers Stochastic bisection in Git [LWN.net] Regressions are no fun; among other things, finding the source of a regression among thousands of changes can be a needle-in-the-haystack sort of problem. The git bisect command can help; it is a (relatively) easy way to sift through large numbers of commits to find the one that introduces a regression. When it works well, it can quickly point out the change that causes a specific problem. Bisection is not a perfect tool, though; it can go badly wrong in situations where a bug cannot be reliably reproduced. In an attempt to make bisection more useful in such cases, Jan Kara is proposing to add "stochastic bisection" support to Git. Bisection looks for problem commits using a binary search. The developer identifies the latest known good commit with git bisect good and the earliest known commit showing the bug with git bisect bad. Git will then find a commit near the midpoint between the two, check out that commit, and wait for the developer to try to reproduce the bug. Another git bisect command is used to mark the commit as "good" or "bad", and the process repeats, dividing the range of commits in half each time, until only one commit remains. That commit must be the one that introduced the bug in question. This technique can be powerful. A bug introduced in a 12,000-commit kernel merge window can be narrowed to a single commit in 14 bisect cycles, which makes the process of finding the actual bug much easier. But it works less well when dealing with bugs that are difficult to reproduce and which, thus, may not manifest in any given testing cycle. A 14-step bisection is 14 opportunities for the developer to provide an incorrect result, and it only takes one such to throw the entire process off. It is not uncommon to see nonsensical bisection results posted to mailing lists; they are often caused by just this kind of problem.

Linux: Linker-Alternative Mold wants to be faster than GNU Gold and LLVM’s lld [Ed: Automated translation] lld developer Rui Ueyama has released Mold 1.0, a new linker alternative to GNUs Gold and LLVM’s lld. With version 1.0, a software project is generally considered stable and can be used without hesitation. Mold currently runs on Linux systems, support for macOS and Windows is planned. Faster thanks to faster algorithms LLVM is a compiler architecture that is used in Linux and FreeBSD, among others. LLVM lld is an alternative to the GNU tools ld and gold. Die Linker-Alternative Mold (English for “Schimmel”, der is recognizable in the logo) does not offer any new linker functions compared to lld or gold, but it should be noticeably faster.

Day 23 – The Life of Raku Module Authoring – Raku Advent Calendar Hello, world! This article is a lot about fez and how you can get started writing your first module and making it available to other users. Presuming you have rakudo and zef installed, install fez!

Perl Weekly Challenge 144: Semiprimes and Ulam Sequence

Wrangling the typing PEPs [LWN.net] When last we looked in on the great typing PEP debate for Python, back in August, two PEPs were still being discussed as alternatives for handling annotations in the language. The steering council was considering the issue after deferring on a decision for the Python 3.10 release, but the question has been deferred again for Python 3.11. More study is needed and the council is looking for help from the Python community to guide its decision. In the meantime, though, discussion about the deferral has led to the understanding that annotations are not a general-purpose feature, but are only meant for typing information. In addition, there is a growing realization that typing information is effectively becoming mandatory for Python libraries.

Adding fs-verity support for Fedora 36? Fs-verity is a kernel feature that is supported by some filesystems; it provides a way to ensure that the contents of a file cannot change on disk. It revolves around a Merkle tree that is created for each file being protected; the tree contains hashes of each data block in the file. When a file is protected by fs-verity, it is marked as read-only and every read operation checks that the block read matches the value stored in the tree; the operation fails if there is no match. In addition, the tree itself can be cryptographically signed to ensure that nothing has been changed underneath the filesystem by, say, accessing the raw block device or image file. Fedora program manager Ben Cotton posted the Fedora change proposal to add fs-verity support on behalf of the feature owners: Davide Cavalca, Boris Burkov, Filipe Brandenburger, Michel Alexandre Salim, and Matthew Almond. There are several elements to the plan. To start with, the Koji build system needs to be able to create and sign the Merkle tree for each file that gets shipped in the RPM package. The tree itself is not added to the RPM package, just the signed top-level hash for each file. On the other end, an optional fs-verity RPM plugin would install the Fedora key and enable fs-verity for each file it installs. The filesystem would then recreate the Merkle tree, check it against the signature in the RPM metadata, and store the tree with the file. After that, each access to the file will be checked against the tree, which means that various kinds of operations (e.g. read(), mmap(), execve(), etc.) will only proceed if the data blocks on disk have not changed. The proposal mainly focuses on the build side of the equation: "Specifically, installing and enabling the fs-verity rpm plugin by default is explicitly considered out of scope here." The overhead of creating the Merkle tree at installation time did not "appear to meaningfully slow down package installs during empirical testing", but there is some (unspecified) cost of creating the tree for every Koji build, of course. The Merkle tree is only stored if the RPM fs-verity plugin is enabled and adds roughly 1/127th (0.8%) to the size of the installed file. All RPMs would get additional metadata, in the form of signatures, if the proposal is adopted, but even that is fairly negligible: "in the vast majority of cases we expect to see minimal to no size increase thanks to RPM header packing".