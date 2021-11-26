today's howtos
How to upgrade to Blender 3 on Linux
Blender 3.0 is here! With it, 3.0 comes many excellent new features and performance improvements. If you’re an avid user of Blender, you’ll want to get this latest upgrade. Here’s how you can upgrade Blender to 3.0.
Install Chamilo LMS on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, we will talk about how to install Chamilo LMS on Ubuntu 20.04. Let’s go for it.
How to install Jellyfin Media Player on Linux
The Jellyfin Media Player is a tool users can install on Linux to view content hosted on their Jellyfin Media Server. This program is supported on Ubuntu, Debian, Arch Linux, OpenSUSE, and Flatpak. Here’s how to get it working on your system.
How to Manage User Passwords on Linux Machines - JumpCloud
Using a password with an associated user account is the primary method of authentication in Linux and most UNIX systems. It’s one of the few authentication methods supported by the SSH protocol besides public key authentication, which requires admins to create a key pair (public and private key) to authenticate a user with a remote system.
However, unlike public key authentication, passwords are prone to breaches such as brute force attacks that can be executed using automated scripts. Passwords can also be forgotten which means that users get locked out of the system. Weak and easily guessable passwords such as “Password123” can also present a security risk, and are often a consequence of password fatigue.
Password management is, therefore, one of the top-of-mind tasks that any system administrator should carry out. This tutorial sheds light on some of the ways you can manage passwords on a Linux system.
Programming Leftovers
Adding fs-verity support for Fedora 36?
Fs-verity is a kernel feature that is supported by some filesystems; it provides a way to ensure that the contents of a file cannot change on disk. It revolves around a Merkle tree that is created for each file being protected; the tree contains hashes of each data block in the file. When a file is protected by fs-verity, it is marked as read-only and every read operation checks that the block read matches the value stored in the tree; the operation fails if there is no match. In addition, the tree itself can be cryptographically signed to ensure that nothing has been changed underneath the filesystem by, say, accessing the raw block device or image file. Fedora program manager Ben Cotton posted the Fedora change proposal to add fs-verity support on behalf of the feature owners: Davide Cavalca, Boris Burkov, Filipe Brandenburger, Michel Alexandre Salim, and Matthew Almond. There are several elements to the plan. To start with, the Koji build system needs to be able to create and sign the Merkle tree for each file that gets shipped in the RPM package. The tree itself is not added to the RPM package, just the signed top-level hash for each file. On the other end, an optional fs-verity RPM plugin would install the Fedora key and enable fs-verity for each file it installs. The filesystem would then recreate the Merkle tree, check it against the signature in the RPM metadata, and store the tree with the file. After that, each access to the file will be checked against the tree, which means that various kinds of operations (e.g. read(), mmap(), execve(), etc.) will only proceed if the data blocks on disk have not changed. The proposal mainly focuses on the build side of the equation: "Specifically, installing and enabling the fs-verity rpm plugin by default is explicitly considered out of scope here." The overhead of creating the Merkle tree at installation time did not "appear to meaningfully slow down package installs during empirical testing", but there is some (unspecified) cost of creating the tree for every Koji build, of course. The Merkle tree is only stored if the RPM fs-verity plugin is enabled and adds roughly 1/127th (0.8%) to the size of the installed file. All RPMs would get additional metadata, in the form of signatures, if the proposal is adopted, but even that is fairly negligible: "in the vast majority of cases we expect to see minimal to no size increase thanks to RPM header packing".
openSUSE Board Election 2021 happening right now
The election was announced on the project mailing list on the 1st of November 2021. The current Election Committee is composed of Ariez Vachha, Mohammad Edwin Zakaria and myself. This election is required to fill two seats on the openSUSE Board, as the term for Simon Lees and Vinzenz Vietzke are coming to an end.
ESP32, Arduino, ThingsBoard and Raspberry Pi
