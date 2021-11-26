today's leftovers
Pardus 21.1 Sürümü Yayımlandı [Ed: Pardus 21.1 released]
Ubuntu Blog: A look forward to storage in 2022
More and more data is being created every day. It truly is non-stop. In 2021 alone, it was predicted that enterprise storage vendors would ship almost 150 Exabytes in capacity, and this number is only expected to increase again in 2022!
We now see 20TB hard drives on the market to help with these needs, but we have to remain vigilant when building storage clusters, as the access speed of these drives hasn’t really changed at all over the last few years. In failure scenarios, where we have to recreate replicas or erasure-coded shards of data, it can take many many hours with drives of such high capacity.
So the rule of thumb remains the same: a larger number of smaller drives leads to a more predictable system for any amount of capacity. Of course, you do have to remain pragmatic to balance capacity needs with the cost of increasing the number of spindles.
Open source storage solutions such as Ceph can readily help solve for the growth and scaling challenges seen across the industry.
Digging into the community's lore with lei
Email is often seen as a technology with a dim future; it is slow, easily faked, and buried in spam. Kids These Days want nothing to do with it, and email has lost its charm with many others as well. But many development projects are still dependent on it, and even non-developers still cope with large volumes of mail. While development forges show one possible path away from email, they are not the only one. What if new structures could be built on top of email to address some of its worst problems while keeping the good parts that many projects depend on? The "lei" system recently launched by Konstantin Ryabitsev is a hint of how such a future might look.
One of the initial motivations for creating LWN, back in 1997, was to spare readers from the impossible task of keeping up with the linux-kernel mailing list. After all, that list was receiving an astounding 100 messages every day, and no rational human being would try to read such a thing. Some 24 years later, that situation has changed: linux-kernel now runs over 1,000 messages per day, and there are dozens of other busy, kernel-oriented mailing lists as well. It is easy to miss important messages while trying to follow that kind of traffic — and few developers even try.
While much of the traffic that appears on any mailing list is quickly forgettable, some of it has lasting value; that means that good archives are needed. For most of the kernel project's history, those archives did not exist. There were indeed archives for most lists, but they were scattered, of mixed reliability, difficult to search, and usually incomplete. It is only a few years ago that Ryabitsev put together lore.kernel.org to serve as a better solution to this problem. By using a search-friendly archiving system (public-inbox), building complete archives from pieces obtained from numerous sources, and archiving most kernel-oriented lists, Ryabitsev was able to create a resource that quickly became indispensable within the community.
Lei (which stands for "local email interface") comes out of the public-inbox community. It works nicely with lore, to the point that Ryabitsev refers to the whole system as "lore+lei". The idea behind this combination is to create a new way of dealing with email that allows developers to see interesting messages without having to subscribe to an entire list.
Public-inbox is built on some interesting ideas, including the use of Git to store the archive itself. The real key to its usefulness, though, is the use of Xapian to implement a fast, focused search capability. The "fast" part allows for nearly instantaneous searches within the millions of messages in the email archive; this query, for example, shows immediately that the term "dromedary" has been used exactly 30 times in all of the lists archived on lore.
Say No to Node | Coder Radio 445
We're both impressed by Rails 7 and how an old foe got us down again.
Programming Leftovers
Adding fs-verity support for Fedora 36?
Fs-verity is a kernel feature that is supported by some filesystems; it provides a way to ensure that the contents of a file cannot change on disk. It revolves around a Merkle tree that is created for each file being protected; the tree contains hashes of each data block in the file. When a file is protected by fs-verity, it is marked as read-only and every read operation checks that the block read matches the value stored in the tree; the operation fails if there is no match. In addition, the tree itself can be cryptographically signed to ensure that nothing has been changed underneath the filesystem by, say, accessing the raw block device or image file. Fedora program manager Ben Cotton posted the Fedora change proposal to add fs-verity support on behalf of the feature owners: Davide Cavalca, Boris Burkov, Filipe Brandenburger, Michel Alexandre Salim, and Matthew Almond. There are several elements to the plan. To start with, the Koji build system needs to be able to create and sign the Merkle tree for each file that gets shipped in the RPM package. The tree itself is not added to the RPM package, just the signed top-level hash for each file. On the other end, an optional fs-verity RPM plugin would install the Fedora key and enable fs-verity for each file it installs. The filesystem would then recreate the Merkle tree, check it against the signature in the RPM metadata, and store the tree with the file. After that, each access to the file will be checked against the tree, which means that various kinds of operations (e.g. read(), mmap(), execve(), etc.) will only proceed if the data blocks on disk have not changed. The proposal mainly focuses on the build side of the equation: "Specifically, installing and enabling the fs-verity rpm plugin by default is explicitly considered out of scope here." The overhead of creating the Merkle tree at installation time did not "appear to meaningfully slow down package installs during empirical testing", but there is some (unspecified) cost of creating the tree for every Koji build, of course. The Merkle tree is only stored if the RPM fs-verity plugin is enabled and adds roughly 1/127th (0.8%) to the size of the installed file. All RPMs would get additional metadata, in the form of signatures, if the proposal is adopted, but even that is fairly negligible: "in the vast majority of cases we expect to see minimal to no size increase thanks to RPM header packing".
openSUSE Board Election 2021 happening right now
The election was announced on the project mailing list on the 1st of November 2021. The current Election Committee is composed of Ariez Vachha, Mohammad Edwin Zakaria and myself. This election is required to fill two seats on the openSUSE Board, as the term for Simon Lees and Vinzenz Vietzke are coming to an end.
ESP32, Arduino, ThingsBoard and Raspberry Pi
