Free Software Leftovers PostgreSQL: Database Lab Engine 3.0: UI, persistent clones, PostgreSQL 14, more The Postgres.ai team is happy to announce the release of version 3.0 of Database Lab Engine (DLE), the most advanced open-source software ever released that empowers development, testing, and troubleshooting environments for fast-growing projects. The use of Database Lab Engine 3.0 provides a competitive advantage to companies via implementing the "Shift-left testing" approach in software development. Database Lab Engine is an open-source technology that enables thin cloning for PostgreSQL. Thin clones are exceptionally useful when you need to scale the development process. DLE can manage dozens of independent clones of your database on a single machine, so each engineer or automation process works with their very own database provisioned in seconds without extra costs.

GoTestWAF: Open-source project for evaluating web application security solutions GoTestWAF is a tool for API and OWASP attack simulation that supports a wide range of API protocols including REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSockets, SOAP, XMLRPC, etc. It was designed to evaluate web application security solutions, such as API security proxies, web application firewalls, IPS, API gateways, and others.

Apache Kafka Gains Adoption as Streaming Data Grows Apache Kafka is a distributed event-streaming platform that enables companies to monitor and manage real time data feeds. This open source software launched in 2011, following its initial development by LinkedIn, and evolved into a real-time event-streaming platform by 2015. Kafka is not the only event-streaming technology; it competes in the marketplace with Amazon Kinesis. But Kafka has gained solid marketshare, and is the basis for multiple implementations, including Red Hat AMQ Streams.

CodeSee: Why we support the OSI CodeSee offers a developer tool called Maps, built to help developers and teams visually understand codebases. Maps are auto-syncing code diagrams, with features designed to drive collaboration, improve code reviews, reduce onboarding friction, and more. In September 2021, CodeSee launched OSS Port—a space for open source project maintainers and contributors to connect and collaborate, with the ability to use CodeSee Maps to easily onboard new developers and guide code reviews. Maps is forever-free to use on open source projects.

Programming Leftovers Stochastic bisection in Git [LWN.net] Regressions are no fun; among other things, finding the source of a regression among thousands of changes can be a needle-in-the-haystack sort of problem. The git bisect command can help; it is a (relatively) easy way to sift through large numbers of commits to find the one that introduces a regression. When it works well, it can quickly point out the change that causes a specific problem. Bisection is not a perfect tool, though; it can go badly wrong in situations where a bug cannot be reliably reproduced. In an attempt to make bisection more useful in such cases, Jan Kara is proposing to add "stochastic bisection" support to Git. Bisection looks for problem commits using a binary search. The developer identifies the latest known good commit with git bisect good and the earliest known commit showing the bug with git bisect bad. Git will then find a commit near the midpoint between the two, check out that commit, and wait for the developer to try to reproduce the bug. Another git bisect command is used to mark the commit as "good" or "bad", and the process repeats, dividing the range of commits in half each time, until only one commit remains. That commit must be the one that introduced the bug in question. This technique can be powerful. A bug introduced in a 12,000-commit kernel merge window can be narrowed to a single commit in 14 bisect cycles, which makes the process of finding the actual bug much easier. But it works less well when dealing with bugs that are difficult to reproduce and which, thus, may not manifest in any given testing cycle. A 14-step bisection is 14 opportunities for the developer to provide an incorrect result, and it only takes one such to throw the entire process off. It is not uncommon to see nonsensical bisection results posted to mailing lists; they are often caused by just this kind of problem.

Linux: Linker-Alternative Mold wants to be faster than GNU Gold and LLVM’s lld [Ed: Automated translation] lld developer Rui Ueyama has released Mold 1.0, a new linker alternative to GNUs Gold and LLVM’s lld. With version 1.0, a software project is generally considered stable and can be used without hesitation. Mold currently runs on Linux systems, support for macOS and Windows is planned. Faster thanks to faster algorithms LLVM is a compiler architecture that is used in Linux and FreeBSD, among others. LLVM lld is an alternative to the GNU tools ld and gold. Die Linker-Alternative Mold (English for “Schimmel”, der is recognizable in the logo) does not offer any new linker functions compared to lld or gold, but it should be noticeably faster.

Day 23 – The Life of Raku Module Authoring – Raku Advent Calendar Hello, world! This article is a lot about fez and how you can get started writing your first module and making it available to other users. Presuming you have rakudo and zef installed, install fez!

Wrangling the typing PEPs [LWN.net] When last we looked in on the great typing PEP debate for Python, back in August, two PEPs were still being discussed as alternatives for handling annotations in the language. The steering council was considering the issue after deferring on a decision for the Python 3.10 release, but the question has been deferred again for Python 3.11. More study is needed and the council is looking for help from the Python community to guide its decision. In the meantime, though, discussion about the deferral has led to the understanding that annotations are not a general-purpose feature, but are only meant for typing information. In addition, there is a growing realization that typing information is effectively becoming mandatory for Python libraries.