Gamify your creativity on Linux with Dot Matrix
Simplicity is sometimes undervalued. Something that's simple is often seen as the result of laziness or as something trivial. But there are many instances when simplicity is very useful. Consider logo design, for example. Many of the most famous logos are the ones designed to be simple and easily reproducible. Think about the Signal logo, the LibreOffice logo, or the KDE logo. They use basic shapes, are not cluttered, and are recognizable.
Even the Firefox logo, which began as a rather complex illustration, has been revised and simplified over the years.
Sometimes, simplicity also means memorable. And that's the case with the simple little application Dot Matrix, described by its developer as a "glyph playground of creativity." Dot Matrix is a minimalist illustration program that places severe limitations on what tools you have available, what shapes you can make, what colors you can use, and much more, and it's so much fun. It's fun because of how it limits you. Being a simple app forces you to think in simple terms as you draw. You can't over-design an idea with Dot Matrix because you simply don't have the ability to do that.
