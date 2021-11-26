Gamify your creativity on Linux with Dot Matrix
Simplicity is sometimes undervalued. Something that's simple is often seen as the result of laziness or as something trivial. But there are many instances when simplicity is very useful. Consider logo design, for example. Many of the most famous logos are the ones designed to be simple and easily reproducible. Think about the Signal logo, the LibreOffice logo, or the KDE logo. They use basic shapes, are not cluttered, and are recognizable.
Even the Firefox logo, which began as a rather complex illustration, has been revised and simplified over the years.
Sometimes, simplicity also means memorable. And that's the case with the simple little application Dot Matrix, described by its developer as a "glyph playground of creativity." Dot Matrix is a minimalist illustration program that places severe limitations on what tools you have available, what shapes you can make, what colors you can use, and much more, and it's so much fun. It's fun because of how it limits you. Being a simple app forces you to think in simple terms as you draw. You can't over-design an idea with Dot Matrix because you simply don't have the ability to do that.
Quickemu – Run Windows, macOS, and Linux Virtual Machines
Quickemu is command-line software that repackages QEMU to enable users to quickly create and run optimized Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows desktop virtual machines. Currently, it is available to only Linux users, but other desktop users might see the app available on their machines in the near future.
It is relatively easy to spin up new virtual machines these days thanks to software such as VirtualBox, VMWare, and Parallels Desktop. If you have used any of these apps, then you must agree with me that the setup options can be fewer and that’s what Quickemu exists to present.
6 Best Free and Open Source Music Trackers
Linux is an attractive platform for professional audio production. It is an extremely stable operating system that has good support for audio hardware. Using a Linux machine as the focus of your recording setup opens a world of possibilities for an affordable price.
A music tracker (short version tracker) is a type of music sequencer software for creating music. The music is represented as discrete musical notes positioned in several channels at discrete chronological positions on a vertical timeline.
Krita 5.0 Open-Source Digital Painting Software Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Krita 5.0 is a massive update that brings numerous new features and improvements, starting with a completely revamped and resource-friendly way to handle brushes, gradients, palettes, and tagging, a built-in storyboard editor, as well as a built-in recorder so you can easily record your painting sessions.
This new major Krita release also introduces a new brush engine based on MyPaint, completely revamps the smudge brush engine, improves gradients to make them smoother and handle wider gamuts, and overhauls the Animation system with new features like animated transform masks and clone frames.
