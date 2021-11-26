Games: Skullgirls: Umbrella, GOG, Watch Over Christmas, Naev, FoundryVTT
-
Skullgirls: Umbrella gets an Early Access release with the story mode | GamingOnLinux
One of the best fighting games on PC is expanding again, with the latest character getting a full DLC that's in Early Access right now with Skullgirls: Umbrella. Previously limited to an Alpha for those who have the Season Pass, this is your chance to grab the full character alone.
You will still need to opt into the Beta to access it, but now they've also pretty much finished the story mode for Umbrella too but the developers said it still need another go over some minor bits to fully finish. Check out the new trailer below, which also gives us a teaser of the next Skullgirls character to come in 2022.
-
Get I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream free on GOG for 48 hours | GamingOnLinux
During the GOG Winter Sale they have another game giveaway and so you can grab the classic I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream for free right now. The giveaway lasts until December 25th at 2 PM UTC.
This is part of their Throwback Thursday series, for which they have a dedicated list of other retro delights you might want to take a look at.
-
Watch Over Christmas is a sweet festive point and click adventure out now | GamingOnLinux
Visit the elves with a younger audience perhaps? Looks like Watch Over Christmas could be a good family game for you.
"Watch Over Christmas is a unique Christmassy game that tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Cisco, who is called upon to save the most beloved holiday of them all. On the night just before Christmas, an unexpected visitor will inform him that Santa has been abducted and that he is the only hope of saving Christmas as we know it. Cisco will jump on a quest through numerous fun and challenging puzzles to preserve the magic of the Holidays."
-
The classic Naev, a free and open source space sim version 0.9 released | GamingOnLinux
Time to explore space once again? Naev is an absolute classic. It's free, open source and it continues to mature with some more modern features available in the new 0.9 release. A space trading, combat and exploration game inspired by the likes of the Escape Velocity series.
-
Play some socially-distanced tabletop games with a new FoundryVTT release | GamingOnLinux
FoundryVTT version 9 has been released, further improving many big parts of this excellent cross-platform virtual tabletop experience and it's looking awesome. Allowing you to play many wildly different game packs, with lots of officially licensed games from various developers, virtual-tabletopping is in a really good place right now.
One of the major new features of this release is support for card games, as it now has mechanics hooked up for handling Card Decks, Card Hands and Card Piles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 443 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Skullgirls: Umbrella, GOG, Watch Over Christmas, Naev, FoundryVTT
Android Leftovers
Linux, AMD GPU, black screen on boot
There we go. Hopefully, your AMD-graphics laptop running Linux is now behaving correctly, and you're no longer seeing the black screen issue on boot while using battery power (or any other scenario). My tutorial outlines three major approaches: kernel upgrade, power usage workaround, and some hackery with kernel module parameters, which are risky and most likely won't give you the best results, but hey. I don't like this kind of problems. They always remind me of how fragile Linux is. Yes, it runs on tons of hardware, and that's commendable, but it's always 95% or 91%, never 100% through and through. And that's annoying. Well, anyway, that's it. Now, off I go to my next Tuxy hurdle. See you around.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Pages
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago