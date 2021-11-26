Games: Skullgirls: Umbrella, GOG, Watch Over Christmas, Naev, FoundryVTT Skullgirls: Umbrella gets an Early Access release with the story mode | GamingOnLinux One of the best fighting games on PC is expanding again, with the latest character getting a full DLC that's in Early Access right now with Skullgirls: Umbrella. Previously limited to an Alpha for those who have the Season Pass, this is your chance to grab the full character alone. You will still need to opt into the Beta to access it, but now they've also pretty much finished the story mode for Umbrella too but the developers said it still need another go over some minor bits to fully finish. Check out the new trailer below, which also gives us a teaser of the next Skullgirls character to come in 2022.

Get I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream free on GOG for 48 hours | GamingOnLinux During the GOG Winter Sale they have another game giveaway and so you can grab the classic I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream for free right now. The giveaway lasts until December 25th at 2 PM UTC. This is part of their Throwback Thursday series, for which they have a dedicated list of other retro delights you might want to take a look at.

Watch Over Christmas is a sweet festive point and click adventure out now | GamingOnLinux Visit the elves with a younger audience perhaps? Looks like Watch Over Christmas could be a good family game for you. "Watch Over Christmas is a unique Christmassy game that tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Cisco, who is called upon to save the most beloved holiday of them all. On the night just before Christmas, an unexpected visitor will inform him that Santa has been abducted and that he is the only hope of saving Christmas as we know it. Cisco will jump on a quest through numerous fun and challenging puzzles to preserve the magic of the Holidays."

The classic Naev, a free and open source space sim version 0.9 released | GamingOnLinux Time to explore space once again? Naev is an absolute classic. It's free, open source and it continues to mature with some more modern features available in the new 0.9 release. A space trading, combat and exploration game inspired by the likes of the Escape Velocity series.

Play some socially-distanced tabletop games with a new FoundryVTT release | GamingOnLinux FoundryVTT version 9 has been released, further improving many big parts of this excellent cross-platform virtual tabletop experience and it's looking awesome. Allowing you to play many wildly different game packs, with lots of officially licensed games from various developers, virtual-tabletopping is in a really good place right now. One of the major new features of this release is support for card games, as it now has mechanics hooked up for handling Card Decks, Card Hands and Card Piles.