today's leftovers
10 tech freebies to grab now: Software, phone service, logos and more
Microsoft Office is pricey. You don’t need to pay for it if you know about this free alternative: LibreOffice. It’s a free, open-source office suite compatible with Microsoft Office files. Since it’s open-source software, the program is continually updated at no charge.
LibreOffice offers six programs that will feel instantly familiar to you if you’ve used Office before. Writer, Calc and Impress are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. They have most of the same features. You might need to poke around to find some of them.
Even better, LibreOffice can open and edit the documents you made in Office and save new files in Office formats. Download Libre Office here.
Airbyte: The Money and Licensing of Software Plumbing
AirByte, a basically open source startup that specializes in connectors for data channels caught the attention of venture capitalists in a big way in 2021, completing three funding rounds that raised a total of $181.2 million during the year, for a valuation of $1.5 billion. Not bad for a startup that won’t enter its second year until early 2022.
It also seems to have avoided what could have been a kerfuffle with open sourcers with a decision to license the software that runs its SaaS platform with the Elastic License v2. This move came with the risk of generating a bit of unwanted controversy, since the license is one of a spate of licenses that have been created during the last five years or so that some are derisively calling “fauxpen source,” because they have some of the trappings of open source but are believed to not qualify for approval by the Open Source Initiative standards organization.
Let it snow! New: xsnow plays better with xscreensaver, see the 'settings' tab
Xsnow has old roots and is adapting to new environments, visible in the code, which is a good thing for an application like xsnow. For example, there is no convention whatsoever for the naming of variables and functions. Something like 'windonfallensnow' can be spelled like: 'windonfallensnow', 'wind_on_fallen_snow', 'WindOnFallenSnow', WOFS and so on. The language used is C, (not C++ as would be the obvious choice now, however: see 'Technical issues' (no, not Python or Ruby: we really need some performance)), with many global variables, sometimes with not very helpful names. The choice whether a function and accompanying header files are placed is separate files or in xsnow.c, is based on the moment of the day, or the flipping of a coin. Xsnow-1.42 hardly used floating point arithmetic, xsnow-2.0 uses a mix of floating point and integer arithmetic, floating point gradually taking over. The documentation contains references to systems that are extinct for many years, but description of new flags has been noted to creep in. Xsnow's genes show traces of findent, and even of some Hitchhikers Guide. The genes for 'toon.h' are almost gone, there are at this moment better ways to find the window to snow in. The program became aware of the fact the Santa's sleigh is pulled by 8 reindeers: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder and Blixem. Later on, Rudolf could be added. It seems that some of the pixmaps are evolving in that direction.
FreeBSD and I2C
I've been playing around with some I2C based sensors from SparkFun. They have QWIIC connectors making it easy to speak to them from SparkFuns OpenLog Artemis. The OpenLog Artemis can log sensor data to SD card and also presents itself as a serial device where it streams data from the sensors in a CSV-like format. It works great and I can highly recommend the whole QWIIC ecosystem.
Occationally I need to use one of the QWIIC sensors from some FreeBSD based system, without the OpenLog Artemis. In this case I am using a Raspberry PI Zero with FreeBSD a 13-CURRENT from December. This is easy because the QWIIC system is just plain I2C underneath, so it is easy to hook a sensor up directly to the GPIO pins of the RPI with one of these.
In FreeBSD land we have i2c(8) which is a userspace utility for reading and writing to I2C devices. I will start by going over basic usage before diving deeper into the actual sensors I am playing with in this learning session.
OpenBSD on MeLE Quieter2
So I got the MeLE Quieter2Q. It ships an Intel Celeron J4125 @2.00GHz and 8GB of RAM. My model also comes with 256GB of eMMC storage and 256GB of removable M.2 NVMe/SATA 2280. And it is fanless.
Installation when straightforward. Simply plug the machine to an HDMI monitor (I used my Samsung TV), connect a keyboard (I used an wireless Logitech keyboard) and a USB stick were install70.img was transferred.
This Week in Rust 422
HUENIT modular robot arm takes 3D printer, laser engraver, suction, AI camera modules (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
The company does not provide a lot of information about software but says the robot arm can be programmed with Block coding (visual programming), Python, Arduino C++, and G-code.
Linux, AMD GPU, black screen on boot
There we go. Hopefully, your AMD-graphics laptop running Linux is now behaving correctly, and you're no longer seeing the black screen issue on boot while using battery power (or any other scenario). My tutorial outlines three major approaches: kernel upgrade, power usage workaround, and some hackery with kernel module parameters, which are risky and most likely won't give you the best results, but hey. I don't like this kind of problems. They always remind me of how fragile Linux is. Yes, it runs on tons of hardware, and that's commendable, but it's always 95% or 91%, never 100% through and through. And that's annoying. Well, anyway, that's it. Now, off I go to my next Tuxy hurdle. See you around.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Pages
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
