How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In CentOS’s case, this is GNOME. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your CentOS 8 Stream desktop environment.
-
How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel shipped with Fedora 35. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.
Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Linux Kernel on your Fedora 35.
-
How to Install XanMod Kernel on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Fedora 35. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.
XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels before landing on Fedora.
Installing a third-party kernel may be for you for users seeking to have their system kernel up to date and not wanting to install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories manually.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest XanMod Kernel on your Fedora operating system.
-
How to Install Xfce Desktop on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing than the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems with hardware as a key feature in its design is to conserve both memory and CPU cycles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on your CentOS 8 Stream desktop.
-
How to Install John the Ripper on all platforms - TREND OCEANS
John the Ripper is open-source software that comes preinstalled in Kali Linux. It is mainly recognized by cracking and recovering passwords for Linux, Winrar, Windows, FTP, SSH, WordPress, etc.
Initially, it was released for the UNIX system to detect weak passwords, but now support more than 100 hashes and ciphers. It comes in two different variants free and premium.
-
How To Install Brave Browser on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. What distinguishes Brave from others is its ability to block ads and website trackers out of the box. Brave is also called a “crypto browser” because it uses the Ethereum blockchain that is used to secure users’ data.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Brave browser on a Fedora 35.
-
How to install go 1.18 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Ubuntu 20.04.
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install golang 1.18 on Fedora 35.
-
How to install Ansible in Ubuntu 20.04. – NextGenTips
Welcome to today’s tutorial, we are going to talk about the easier way to install Ansible inside Ubuntu 20.04 distro.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs both on Unix-like systems and on Windows platforms.
Ansible is a radically simple IT automation engine that automates cloud provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, intra-service orchestration, etc.
Ansible uses no agents and no additional custom security infrastructure. It is easy to deploy because it uses YAML file systems that allow you to describe your deployment environment in plain English.
To install the released version of Ansible, pip or packet manager is used.
-
Using the mv Command to Move Files & Directories in Linux
The mv command in Linux stands for move. It is used to move one or more files or directories from one location to another within the file system. The command usually works without prompting, but we will show you how you can prompt before renaming or moving a file.
In this article, we will discuss the mv command in Linux, its options, and some common use cases.
-
[Updated] How to Set GRUB2 Password in RHEL, CentOS and Fedora Linux
GRand Unified Bootloader (GRUB) is a default bootloader in all Unix-like operating systems. As promised in our earlier article “How to reset a forgotten root password“, here we are going to review how to protect GRUB with passwords.
As mentioned earlier post, anyone can log in into single-user mode and may change system settings as needed. This is the big security flow. So, to prevent such unauthorized person to access the system we may require to have grub with password protected.
Here, we’ll see how to prevent users from entering into single user mode and changing the settings of systems that may have direct or physical access to the system.
-
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Uploading dictionaries into SQLite tables via Pandas DataFrames on Python 3.9.9
The following below is a not entirely trivial algorithm for students that creates a Python dictionary after scanning text according to the conditions of the problem, which gets converted into Pandas Dataframe and uploaded to SQLite database table to be analyzed via nested SQL Query.
-
How-To: Docker on Windows and Mac with Multipass | Ubuntu
If you’re looking for an alternative to Docker Desktop or to integrate Docker into your Multipass workflow, this how-to is for you.
Multipass can host a docker engine inside an Ubuntu VM in a manner similar to Docker Desktop. That Docker instance can be controlled either directly from the VM, or remotely from the host machine with no additional software required. This allows you to run Docker locally on your Windows or Mac machine directly from your host terminal.
-
Games: Skullgirls: Umbrella, GOG, Watch Over Christmas, Naev, FoundryVTT
Android Leftovers
Linux, AMD GPU, black screen on boot
There we go. Hopefully, your AMD-graphics laptop running Linux is now behaving correctly, and you're no longer seeing the black screen issue on boot while using battery power (or any other scenario). My tutorial outlines three major approaches: kernel upgrade, power usage workaround, and some hackery with kernel module parameters, which are risky and most likely won't give you the best results, but hey. I don't like this kind of problems. They always remind me of how fragile Linux is. Yes, it runs on tons of hardware, and that's commendable, but it's always 95% or 91%, never 100% through and through. And that's annoying. Well, anyway, that's it. Now, off I go to my next Tuxy hurdle. See you around.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Pages
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
