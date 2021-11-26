today's howtos
Using Ansible to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux
In this guide we are going to install and configure Postgresql 14 in Rocky Linux Using Ansible. This guide works for other RHEL 8 based derivatives like Alma Linux and Oracle Linux.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
How to install LibreOffice on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install LibreOffice on Elementary OS 6.0.
Can Ansible Create EC2 Instances?
Chances are, if you are looking at this tutorial, you do not need an introduction to Ansible. However, it does not hurt to make a quick recap.
Ansible is the most popular and probably powerful configuration management tool. It is built to facilitate the management and configuration of remote hosts using a set of commands defined as tasks.
It works by using modules developed for specific tasks such as managing users, managing files, installing and removing software packages, and many more.
This guide will use the Ansible AWS module to provision and manage an EC2 instance. We will start with the basics of setting up an AWS account, installing Ansible, and finally cover how to work with the Ansible AWS module.
How to use time command in Linux
Time is the essential parameter to evaluate the efficiency or performance of any task. Such a good processor is judged by good processing speed which is evaluated on the basis of time. Similarly, in Linux, the “time” command is used to evaluate the processing time taken by different commands in their execution. There are different ways to do the same task, for example, we can edit the text files using the vim editor as well as the nano editor, with the help of the time command we can evaluate which editor takes less execution time, then we can use that editor for text editing purposes for better performance.
How to deploy a Bitwarden server with Docker - TechRepublic
Bitwarden is one of my favorite password managers. But if you're seriously concerned about security and would rather not save your password database on a third-party server, you might want to consider deploying your own Bitwarden server.
That might sound like a serious challenge but, thanks to Docker, it's actually quite simple. I'm going to show you how to do just that.
Install Centreon Monitoring on AlmaLinux 8 | Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Centreon is an open-source monitoring system for monitoring IT infrastructures. Due to its modular structure and good scalability suitable for monitoring small to big networks through to complex IT environments with hundreds of hosts. Here in this tutorial, we will learn the commands to install the Open Source Centreon monitoring tool on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux 8 RPM Linux.
The project Centreon started in 2005 and was distributed among developers under GPLv2 and Apache Open Source licenses. It comes in four editions- Open Source; IT Edition; Business Edition and MSP Edition. Of course, editions other than open-source are subscription-based and with extra features as compared to community (open source) ones.
Just like Nagios or Icinga, Centreon also offers a web interface to view and manage multiple systems, furthermore, configuration through the Centreon web interface makes the effort considerably easier, especially when monitoring complex IT environments with hundreds of hosts and services.
How to use mail command in Linux
Mail is the quickest way of communicating messages to your loved ones, there are different email client servers that allow users to send emails, besides this, Linux by default provides the feature of sending an email using the “mail” command through its terminal. We can write the subject, message along with the email address of the recipient and send it by just executing a single command.
There are different packages through which we can install the mail command, these packages are discussed in this write-up as well as the use of the mail command is also explained in detail.
How to remove background in Inkscape
Photo editing software and vector graphics editors such as Inkscape utilize the background removal feature to remove unwanted and unnecessary items from images, ultimately making their look more outstanding and attractive. It also assists in directing the audience’s attention to the main subject of the image. After removing the background from an image, various creative things can make the image more charming. Photographers use the background removing services to eliminate the error and the imperfections for the shot images.
In Inkscape software, you can use the image tracing and the outlining method for removing the background of an image. The “Trace Bitmap” feature helps trace the selected image in image tracing. Whereas a “Bezier” tool is used to outline the image’s main subject in the outlining method. This write-up will teach you both methods for removing the white background and colored background in Inkscape. So, let’s start!
How to remove all files of a directory in Linux
Files are created and saved in the directories of Linux, they can be text files, image files, music files, or any other format. These files occupy some space and many files present in our system are purposeless, they should be deleted in order to make space for new files.
In Linux, we can either delete/remove a single file or delete all the files from a directory using a single command in a terminal. In this write-up, we will discuss the ways to remove all the files in a directory of Linux.
How to remove a Linux user
A computer system in an organization can be operated by a number of users, if someone leaves the organization his/her account becomes useless, it should be removed or deleted from the system to save storage space. If the operating system is Linux-based, the users can be managed using the terminal conveniently. In this follow-up, we are going to explain some simple queries through which we can remove the users from Linux.
How to move a directory in Linux
In Linux we can move the directories to a specific folder and protect them by changing their access permission in order to secure the files and data present in those directories. To move the directory from one path to another is much simpler and can be done easily.
The one thing most people are confused about is the difference between move and copy command; copy command is used to make the clone of files/directories to some other paths while keeping the original file/directory at its original path, while the move command is used to move the file/directory from its original path and place it to some other path.
In this write-up, we have explained the methods in detail through which we can move the directories from one path to another in Linux.
How to Count Lines in the file of Linux
The practice of counting lines in the file is usually adopted by the developers to determine the length of their code or the program. They do so to find out the efficiency of the program, the program having fewer lines performing the same task compared to the program of greater lines is assumed to be more efficient.
In Linux, there are different methods to count the number of lines in the files, all of these methods are discussed in this article in detail.
How To Install Zimbra Mail With Ubuntu 18.04 -
Here, we will learn how to install Zimbra mail with Ubuntu 18.04. Zimbra is an open-source email server utility. Zimbra collaborations suite is a good but cost-effective alternative for MS O365, G Suite, or other email services. Day-to-day user management, calendar management can be managed with Zimbra. Even ven file sharing and chatting can be managed easily with the collaboration suite. Zimbra does not support Ubuntu 20.04 or 21 as of now. To learn Zimbra installation with CentOS, you can refer to our article.
How to set up a Git repository in minutes on Linux - TechRepublic
Sometimes you just need to deploy a quick Git repository so you can collaborate on a project, back up your code or house your files on a remote machine. When you feel like doing that, you don't want to have to spend an hour or so deploying a server and setting it up … especially when you already have everything you need at your fingertips.
I'm going to show you how you can quickly deploy a Git repository using just git and ssh. You should be able to spin this up in less than five minutes (two, if you type fast).
How to install Mozilla Thunderbird on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mozilla Thunderbird, a mail client, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
Install vTiger CRM on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Vtiger is an open source CRM which includes inventory, email, project management, and other tools that provides a complete business management suite. Using vTiger CRM you can ensure premium support, sales management and for marketing teams to work smoothly to boost business growth and improve customer experience.
How to Install Qubes OS on VirtualBox
If you are really conscious about security and don’t want to spend your money on expensive software, then Qubes OS is the answer to all your security woes.
Qubes, as an operating system, works in isolation. It creates isolated compartments, all of them based on Xen-based virtualization technology.
This helps in the creation and management of "qubes" (isolated compartments). Each individual qube limits the interactions between software and hardware, to enhance the concept of security delivery.
In this guide, the intent is to help you install the latest version of Qubes OS on Oracle VirtualBox.
Mike Gabriel: MATE 1.26 has finally landed in Debian testing
For those, you haven't realized, yet: MATE 1.26 has now been uploaded to Debian and should be available in Debian testing to all happy testers. [...] The MATE 1.26 DEB package preparations had been done while sitting in bed with my hot water bottle in the back and a pot of honeyed thyme tea next to me on the window sill. Things were getting too boring while being sick, so the monotonous wrapping up of +/- 40 desktop environment DEB packages was a welcome change then (and not too complex for reduced brain activity, either).
Sustainable creativity in a world without copyright
I don’t believe in copyright. I argue that we need to get rid of copyright, or at least dramatically reform it. The public domain has been stolen from us, and I want it back. Everyone reading this post has grown up in a creative world defined by capitalism, in which adapting and remixing works — a fundamental part of the creative process — is illegal. The commons is dead, and we suffer for it. But, this is all we’ve ever known. It can be difficult to imagine a world without copyright. When I present my arguments on the subject, the most frequent argument I hear in response is something like the following: “artists have to eat, too”. The answer to this argument is so mind-bogglingly obvious that, in the absence of understanding, it starkly illuminates just how successful capitalism has been in corrupting a broad human understanding of empathy. So, I will spell the answer out: why do we have a system which will, for any reason, deny someone access to food? How unbelievably cruel is a system which will let someone starve because they cannot be productive within the terms of capitalism? My argument is built on the more fundamental understanding that the access to fundamental human rights such as food, shelter, security, and healthcare are not contingent on their ability to be productive under the terms of capitalism. And I emphasize the “terms of capitalism” here deliberately: how much creativity is stifled because it cannot be expressed profitably? The system is not just cruel, but it also limits the potential of human expression, which is literally the only thing that creative endeavours are concerned with. The fact that the “starving artist” is such a common trope suggests to us that artists aren’t putting food on the table under the copyright regime, either. Like in many industries under capitalism, artists are often not the owners of the products of their labor. Copyright protects the rights holder, not the author. The obscene copyright rules in the United States, for example, are not doing much benefit for the artist when the term ends 70 years after their death. Modern copyright law was bought, paid for, and written by corporate copyright owners, not artists. What use is the public domain to anyone when something published today cannot be legally remixed by even our great-great-grandchildren?
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
End of Year Posts
