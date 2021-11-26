today's howtos
Merry Christmas to all my dear readers! In this tutorial I’m going to introduce the new Ubuntu PPA for Geany IDE.
Geany is a free open-source lightweight IDE for BSD, Linux, macOS, Solaris and Windows. It supports many programming languages including C, C++, Java, PHP, HTML, LaTeX, Python, Perl, and more.
Geany does not provides official Linux packages. And, Ubuntu includes fixed versions in its repositories which are always old. For request, I created an unofficial PPA that contains the latest Geany 1.38 as well as its plugins, while the “Geany Developers” team PPA has not been updated for a year.
A variable is a given name to a location or an object where data is stored for future reference. Whereas the environment variable is used for storing dynamic values that can store a list of directories of a Linux system that you use for executing applications. In Linux, the environment variable is mentioned with a $ prefix and written in upper case PATH. It stores all the directories that the bash search for when we execute a command on the terminal shell in Linux. A fun fact about the $PATH is, you can add your own directory and create your own terminal command if you know how to set $PATH in Linux.
DayZ is a survival game developed and published by Bohemia Interactive. It is the successor to the ARMA 2 modification that bears the same name. Here’s how you can play DayZ on Linux.
Need to compress some images on your Linux PC to make them smaller? If so, check out E-mage. It’s a neat little tool with tons of features that can make compressing images on Linux like magic!
Finding out which processes are using the most memory isn't as simple on Linux as it is on Windows. Luckily, no matter what flavor of Linux you are using, the top command makes it easy to see how much memory each process is using.
The top command doesn't order by memory usage by default, though, making it hard to see what is using the most RAM. If you've resurrected an old PC with a lightweight Linux distro, you'll want to keep a close eye on what's eating up all your RAM!
Here's how to sort top processes by memory usage in Linux using the terminal top command.
Ubuntu Desktop vs Server: Differences, Similarities & More
In short, the Desktop version of Ubuntu is used for desktop PCs, and it has a graphical user interface by default. Ubuntu Desktop can be used for browsing, gaming, programming, and more. The Server version of Ubuntu is mainly used for servers – hosting websites, online applications, and various other software. It doesn’t have a GUI by default, but a control panel with a GUI can easily be installed. Technically, you can also use the Desktop version as a Server if you installed the right software and configured the distro properly. The 2 versions make it easy for you by including the right software and configurations by default when installing them.
It's been a while since last having anything major to report on the Etnaviv Linux driver stack reporting open-source support Vivante graphics IP. With Linux 5.17 is an important step forward with the driver now behaving properly for IOMMU-enabled systems.
While an IOMMU is important for security reasons and other purposes, the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager driver at present hasn't properly dealt with the DMA configuration of the virtual device and that running into issues with an IOMMU.
AMD on Christmas Eve posted their seventh iteration of the AMD P-State Linux driver as their new CPU frequency scaling solution for Zen 2+ to make use of ACPI CPPC for ultimately striving toward optimal power efficiency with a focus on mobile and desktop systems.
This driver was developed in cooperation with Valve and has been out for review since September. Now as we end out the calendar year they are up to the seventh revision of this driver and is appearing that it may be ready for mainline soon.
The amd-pstate driver has been evolving nicely and now working across more Zen 2 and Zen 3 systems (older processors won't be supported due to needing ACPI Collaborative Processor Performance Controls, the CPPC support must also be enabled from the system BIOS). This driver can make more informed CPU frequency scaling decisions than the much more basic ACPI CPUFreq driver currently used by Ryzen and EPYC systems.
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for someone to help organise KDE’s event, including our annual global conference Akademy. Please see the call for proposals for more details about this contracting opportunity.
The OSMC team would like to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope you're enjoying the festive break and watching lots of TV with OSMC.
We hope you and your loved ones are safe.
While you may be relaxing, we've worked hard on delivering a new OSMC update. We've kept the changes light to ensure a stable experience during an important break.
