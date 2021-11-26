today's howtos
-
Unleashing Accelerated Speeds with RAM Drives
Time is money, and sometimes that means you need a faster way to process data. Solid state drives (SSDs) and, more specifically, non-volatile memory express (NVMe) devices have helped alleviate the burden of processing data to and from a backing store. However, at times, even SSD technology is not quite fast enough, which is where the RAM drive comes into the picture.
Typically, the RAM drive is used as temporary storage for two reasons: Its capacities tend to be lower (because the technology is more expensive), and more importantly, it is a volatile technology; that is, if the system were to lose power or go into an unstable state, the contents of that RAM drive would disappear. Depending on the type of data being processed, the reward can often outweigh the risks, which is why the RAM drive can potentially be the better option.
In this article, I rely on the RapidDisk suite to create and manage RAM drives. The RapidDisk software project [1] provides an advanced set of Linux kernel RAM drive and caching modules with which you can dynamically create and remove RAM drives of any size or map them as a temporary read cache to slower devices.
The system used in this article is an older system with limited memory clocked at a slow speed. More modern and faster systems with faster memory will produce significantly different results than those found here. The dmidecode command summarizes the configuration and capabilities of memory DIMMs and revealed that my system has four DDR3 RAM devices of 2048MB configured at speeds of 1333MTps (mega transfers per second).
-
How to play Age of Empires IV on Linux
Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy video game developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios for Microsoft Windows. Here’s how you can play Age of Empires IV on Linux.
-
How to play PlanetSide 2 on Linux
Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy video game developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios for Microsoft Windows. Here's how
-
How does Oracle VM Virtualbox work?
VirtualBox is a general-purpose virtualization program for x86 and x86-64 hardware that lets users and administrators run several guests operating systems on a single host. It intendes for the server, desktop, and embedded applications
VirtualBox is a graphical user interface (GUI) and command-line program for virtualizing servers, desktops, and embedded operating systems. A single VirtualBox host may run as many guest virtual machines as the host hardware allows.
VirtualBox has two types of users: hosts and guests. The host is where the VirtualBox software is kept, from whence the guests may be deployed. Any compatible operating system running as a virtual machine is referred to as a guest. VirtualBox hosts can run Linux, Windows, or macOS, while guests may run any Linux distribution, Solaris, macOS, BSD, IBM OS/2, or Windows. To run macOS or Windows as a virtual machine, you’ll need a licensed copy of the operating system.
Administrators can deploy hosts using ISO images or VDI/VMDK/VHD images when using VirtualBox as the host platform. When guests are deployed from an ISO image, the guest operating system is installed normally, but only as a virtual machine. It is possible to quickly deploy a virtual appliance using VDI/VMDK/VHD images without having to go through the procedures of installing the operating system as the guest. TurnKey Linux is an excellent source to get virtual appliances for VirtualBox.
The VirtualBox Extension Pack adds support for USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices, VirtualBox RDP, disc encryption, NVMe, and PXE boot for Intel GPUs to make VirtualBox even more desirable. The Guest Additions adds mouse pointer integration, shared folders (between guest and host), better video support, seamless windows, generic host/guest communication channels, time synchronization, shared clipboard, and automatic logins to the VirtualBox feature set.
-
How to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 20.04? - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. Today, you will learn how to install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 20.04.
MyWebSQL is a web application created with PHP that allows us to manage an instance of MariaDB / MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQLite.
Being compatible with these tools can be of great help in many projects.
So, with MyWebSQL you can create, modify and delete data, tables, and databases all from a comfortable web interface. Let’s get started.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Systemd 250 released
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, Linux, Arduino, and More
Proprietary and Security Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 55 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago