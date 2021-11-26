Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, Linux, Arduino, and More
-
We can still remember when the WS2812 LED first came into ourconsciousness, way back in the mists of time. The timing diagrams in the datasheet-of-questionable-veracity made it sound quite tricky, with tight timing tolerances and essentially a high-speed two-bit PWM data protocol at 500 kHz. It was a challenge to bit-bang with an ATtiny85 back then, but there’s no way something as old and crusty as an Apple II would be up to snuff, right?
[Anders Nielsen] took up the challenge of getting the venerable 6502 processor to drive Neopixels and won! After all, if the chip is good enough for Bender and the Terminator T-800, it should be able to blink some colored LEDs, right? The secret sauce is shift registers!
-
There’s no information about software, but we can assume the system runs a Linux OS based on Qualcomm SDK or OpenWrt.
-
It’s hard to say when inspiration will strike, or what form it’ll take. But we do know that when you get that itch, it’s a good idea to scratch it, because you might just end up with something like this cool new design for a 3D printer extruder as a result.
Clearly, the world is not screaming out for new extruder designs. In fact, the traditional spring-loaded, toothed drive wheel on a stepper really does the job of feeding filament into a printer’s hot end just fine, all things considered. But [Jón Schone], aka Proper Printing on YouTube, got the idea for his belt-drive extruder from seeing how filament manufacturers handle their products. His design is a scaled-down version of that, and uses a pair of very small timing belts that run on closely spaced gears. The gears synchronize the movement of the two belts, with the filament riding in the very narrow space between the belts. It’s a simple design, with the elasticity of the belt material eliminating the need for spring pre-loading of the drive gears.
-
Cloud Scheduler is a brand new feature that’s now live as part of your Arduino Cloud platform. It’s a powerful addition that adds a whole new dimension of automation and control to your projects.
-
It can be extremely annoying and frustrating to finally get comfortable somewhere only to realize that you forgot to turn off a light, thus requiring a short journey to and from the wall switch. Mechanical engineering student and Instructables user alanmerritt ran into the same problem in his dorm room, so he responded by creating a device that could remotely operate a light switch without any modifications to the switch itself.
The first step in designing this remote control device was measuring the fixture and modeling it in CAD, after which Alan made a small rack-and-pinion mechanism that uses a servo motor to rotate a gear and thus lift an attached slider up or down. He also 3D printed an enclosure that surrounds the otherwise ugly electronics, hiding them from the view of potential visitors.
-
Analog clocks are beautiful things inside, using ornate gear trains to keep track of time in a dance of mechanical beauty. However, all too often, the complexity is hidden inside. This gear clock design from [Tada3], however, proudly shows off its workings.
A small stepper motor is used to run the clock’s movement, a small part of the 28BYJ-48 variety. The motor is driven once per second, making the gear train tick along in a rather compelling way that is somehow more visually interesting. Of course, with some modification to the design, continuous motion could easily be done as well.
The stepper motor is driven by an Arduino Nano, which also handles the timekeeping. One thing that’s missing is a real-time clock, something that should be added to the design if you wish it to keep accurate time. As it is, the included Arduino sketch simply uses the delay() function to time the stepping of the motor. It makes the clock tick along, but will quickly drift out of sync.
Proprietary and Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (openjdk-11), Fedora (keepalived and tang), openSUSE (openssh, p11-kit, runc, and thunderbird), Oracle (postgresql:12, postgresql:13, and virt:ol and virt-devel:ol), Red Hat (rh-maven36-log4j12), and SUSE (ansible, chrony, logstash, elasticsearch, kafka, zookeeper, openstack-monasca-agent, openstack-monasca-persister-java, openstack-monasca-thresh, openssh, p11-kit, python-Babel, and thunderbird).
-
Security researchers have discovered four separate vulnerabilities in Microsoft Teams that could be exploited by an attacker to spoof link previews, leak IP addresses and even access the software giant's internal services.
These discoveries were made by researchers at Positive Security who “stumbled upon” them while looking for a way to bypass the the Same-Origin Policy (SOP) in Teams and Electron according to a new blog post. For those unfamiliar, SOP is a security mechanism found in browsers that helps stop websites from attacking one another.
-
Microsoft's Security Response Center has released a blog post explaining its response to the "NotLegit" bug in Azure that was discovered by cloud security company Wiz.
Wiz said all PHP, Node, Ruby, and Python applications that were deployed using "Local Git" on a clean default application in Azure App Service since September 2017 are affected. They added that all PHP, Node, Ruby, and Python applications that were deployed in Azure App Service from September 2017 onward using any Git source -- after a file was created or modified in the application container -- were also affected.
-
A security flaw has been unearthed in Microsoft's Azure App Service that resulted in the exposure of source code of customer applications written in Java, Node, PHP, Python, and Ruby for at least four years since September 2017.
The vulnerability, codenamed "NotLegit," was reported to the tech giant by Wiz researchers on October 7, 2021, following which mitigations have been undertaken to fix the information disclosure bug in November. Microsoft said a "limited subset of customers" are at risk, adding "Customers who deployed code to App Service Linux via Local Git after files were already created in the application were the only impacted customers."
-
The newest Linux hardware support patches for the kernel revolve around i2c bus sharing support for newer SoCs where the i2c bus is being shared by AMD's Platform Security Processor (PSP). This i2c controller is based on common DesignWare IP but new kernel code is being crafted for handling that bus sharing between the kernel and the PSP co-processor.
-
OVH was pestering me about migrating my VPS from its previous range to the new (and more expensive) one. I finally agreed to that. Migrated the VM to the new host, it launches with no networking. Not entirely unexpected, but it gets better.
The root cause is the DHCP server at OVH returning a lease with netmask /32. In that situation, it's not possible to add a default route, because the next hop is outside of the netmask.
Seems like a simple enough problem, so I filed a ticket in OVH support, basically saying "your DHCP server supplies incorrect netmask, please fix it."
Recent comments
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 55 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago