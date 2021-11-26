Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Friday 24th of December 2021
Development
  • Lisp In 436 Bytes | Hackaday

    You would assume that any programming language available back in the 1960s would be small enough to easily implement on today’s computers. That’s not always true though, since old languages sometimes used multiple passes. But in some cases, you can implement what would have been a full language decades ago in a tiny footprint. A case in point is a pretty good implementation of Lisp — including garbage collection — in 436 bytes.

    SectorLISP claims to be the tiniest real language, beaten only by toy languages that are not really very useful. If you want to, you can try it in your browser, but that version has better error messages and persistent bindings, so it hogs up a whole 509 bytes.

  • Welcome to our Qt Champions for 2021!

    It is now finally time to report that @SGaist, @mrjj, @aha_1980 and Orgad Shaneh representing the Qt Lifetime Champions have now come to a consensus on the Qt Champions of 2021! A special thank you to all of you for your help in this regard!

    Before getting into the winners of this year, I want to take the time to thank everyone for their nominations and to everyone's contributions from the Qt Community in making 2021 a great year for Qt!

  • All about property bindings in Qt 6.2

    Qt 6 introduced bindable properties a while ago. Based on our experience and feedback we got after the 6.0 release, we further improved the underlying engine. In this post we will give the overview of the bindable properties, see what has changed since our last update on property bindings, and discuss why you may want to use the new property bindings in your C++ code.

  • OpenCV Knows Where Your Hand Is | Hackaday

    We have to say, [Murtaza]’s example game in his latest video isn’t very exciting. However, the OpenCV technique he uses to track a hand and determine its distance from a single camera is pretty interesting. The demo shows a random button on the screen and you have to use your hand to press the button which then moves so you can try again. The hand measurement seems accurate to a few centimeters which is good enough for many applications.

    The Python code is actually quite straightforward. Essentially, the software tracks your hand and by estimating its relative size to determine how far away it is. Of course, your hand might also rotate, and [Murtaza] works through all the cases step-by-step. If we wanted to know a distance, we’d probably turn to ultrasonics or a time of flight sensor. The problem is, those sensors can’t tell your hand from anything else that happens to be in front of it. The use of a single camera to track and locate is pretty impressive.

  • LLVM Clang Lands Initial SPIR-V Toolchain Support - Phoronix

    An exciting LLVM development has landed in time for Christmas! Complementary to the LLVM SPIR-V back-end work that could soon be mainlined, Clang has now merged the initial SPIR-V toolchain support. This allows going from Clang to the SPIR-V intermediate representation that is conformant to the OpenCL environment specification -- such as for compiling OpenCL kernels into SPIR-V.

    Without the LLVM SPIR-V back-end itself being merged yet, the Clang SPIR-V toolchain relies upon the external LLVM to SPIR-V translator (llvm-spirv) for the conversion process. Once that big SPIR-V back-end is merged and in good standing, it can transition to using that within the LLVM code-base rather than requiring the external llvm-spirv tool.

  • Raku Advent Calendar: Day 24 – Packaging and unpackaging real good

    After all Rakuing along all Christmas, Santa realizes it’s a pretty good idea to keep things packed and ready to ship whenever it’s needed. So it looks at containers. Not the containers that might or might not actually be doing all the grunt work for bringing gifts to all good boys and girls in the world, but containers that are used to pack Raku and ship it or use it for testing. Something you need to do sooner or later, and need to do real fast.

  • My Favorite Warnings: ambiguous

    ... computer language design is just like a stroll in the park. Jurassic Park, that is. -- Larry Wall

    Perl's grammar is inherently ambiguous. That is, it is possible for a syntactically correct chunk of Perl to have more than one valid interpretation. Maybe this is because Larry Wall is a linguist? After all, natural languages are full of ambiguity.

    The ambiguous warning is part of the group syntax; that is to say, use warning 'syntax'; enables ambiguous, as well as other warnings in that group. Of course, if appropriate you can just use warning 'ambiguous'; if more precision is justified. Both warnings go back to Perl 5.6, when the warnings pragma itself was introduced.

  • Rakudo compiler, Release #152 (2021.12)

    On behalf of the Rakudo development team, I’m very happy to announce the December 2021 release of Rakudo #152. Rakudo is an implementation of the Raku1 language.

Systemd 250 released

  • systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements - Phoronix

    Systemd 250 is the latest major open-source software project release for those trying to get out their releases before year's end... Simply put, systemd 250 is a very big feature release. Systemd 250 has a lot in store that has accumulated over the past half-year. Following the release candidates the past few weeks, systemd 250 formally shipped this afternoon.

  • Systemd 250 released [LWN.net]

    Systemd 250 has been released. To say that the list of new features is long would be a severe understatement; the developers have clearly been busy.

Today in Techrights

Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, Linux, Arduino, and More

  • WS2812s On A 6502 | Hackaday

    We can still remember when the WS2812 LED first came into ourconsciousness, way back in the mists of time. The timing diagrams in the datasheet-of-questionable-veracity made it sound quite tricky, with tight timing tolerances and essentially a high-speed two-bit PWM data protocol at 500 kHz. It was a challenge to bit-bang with an ATtiny85 back then, but there’s no way something as old and crusty as an Apple II would be up to snuff, right? [Anders Nielsen] took up the challenge of getting the venerable 6502 processor to drive Neopixels and won! After all, if the chip is good enough for Bender and the Terminator T-800, it should be able to blink some colored LEDs, right? The secret sauce is shift registers!

  • Dual 10GbE router supports WiFi 6 (AX3600) - CNX Software

    There’s no information about software, but we can assume the system runs a Linux OS based on Qualcomm SDK or OpenWrt.

  • Back-to-Back Belts Drive Filament In This Unique Extruder Design | Hackaday

    It’s hard to say when inspiration will strike, or what form it’ll take. But we do know that when you get that itch, it’s a good idea to scratch it, because you might just end up with something like this cool new design for a 3D printer extruder as a result. Clearly, the world is not screaming out for new extruder designs. In fact, the traditional spring-loaded, toothed drive wheel on a stepper really does the job of feeding filament into a printer’s hot end just fine, all things considered. But [Jón Schone], aka Proper Printing on YouTube, got the idea for his belt-drive extruder from seeing how filament manufacturers handle their products. His design is a scaled-down version of that, and uses a pair of very small timing belts that run on closely spaced gears. The gears synchronize the movement of the two belts, with the filament riding in the very narrow space between the belts. It’s a simple design, with the elasticity of the belt material eliminating the need for spring pre-loading of the drive gears.

  • Arduino IoT Cloud Scheduler Enhances Automation for Your Projects

    Cloud Scheduler is a brand new feature that’s now live as part of your Arduino Cloud platform. It’s a powerful addition that adds a whole new dimension of automation and control to your projects.

  • Retrofit your light switch with this remote-controlled device | Arduino Blog

    It can be extremely annoying and frustrating to finally get comfortable somewhere only to realize that you forgot to turn off a light, thus requiring a short journey to and from the wall switch. Mechanical engineering student and Instructables user alanmerritt ran into the same problem in his dorm room, so he responded by creating a device that could remotely operate a light switch without any modifications to the switch itself. The first step in designing this remote control device was measuring the fixture and modeling it in CAD, after which Alan made a small rack-and-pinion mechanism that uses a servo motor to rotate a gear and thus lift an attached slider up or down. He also 3D printed an enclosure that surrounds the otherwise ugly electronics, hiding them from the view of potential visitors.

  • A Simple 3D Printed Gear Clock Shows Off How It Works | Hackaday

    Analog clocks are beautiful things inside, using ornate gear trains to keep track of time in a dance of mechanical beauty. However, all too often, the complexity is hidden inside. This gear clock design from [Tada3], however, proudly shows off its workings. A small stepper motor is used to run the clock’s movement, a small part of the 28BYJ-48 variety. The motor is driven once per second, making the gear train tick along in a rather compelling way that is somehow more visually interesting. Of course, with some modification to the design, continuous motion could easily be done as well. The stepper motor is driven by an Arduino Nano, which also handles the timekeeping. One thing that’s missing is a real-time clock, something that should be added to the design if you wish it to keep accurate time. As it is, the included Arduino sketch simply uses the delay() function to time the stepping of the motor. It makes the clock tick along, but will quickly drift out of sync.

Proprietary and Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (openjdk-11), Fedora (keepalived and tang), openSUSE (openssh, p11-kit, runc, and thunderbird), Oracle (postgresql:12, postgresql:13, and virt:ol and virt-devel:ol), Red Hat (rh-maven36-log4j12), and SUSE (ansible, chrony, logstash, elasticsearch, kafka, zookeeper, openstack-monasca-agent, openstack-monasca-persister-java, openstack-monasca-thresh, openssh, p11-kit, python-Babel, and thunderbird).

  • Microsoft Teams might have a few serious security issues [Ed: Microsoft is incapable of making software that actually works, as explained by a former insider]

    Security researchers have discovered four separate vulnerabilities in Microsoft Teams that could be exploited by an attacker to spoof link previews, leak IP addresses and even access the software giant's internal services.

    These discoveries were made by researchers at Positive Security who “stumbled upon” them while looking for a way to bypass the the Same-Origin Policy (SOP) in Teams and Electron according to a new blog post. For those unfamiliar, SOP is a security mechanism found in browsers that helps stop websites from attacking one another.

  • Microsoft informs customers of 'NotLegit' Azure bug

    Microsoft's Security Response Center has released a blog post explaining its response to the "NotLegit" bug in Azure that was discovered by cloud security company Wiz.

    Wiz said all PHP, Node, Ruby, and Python applications that were deployed using "Local Git" on a clean default application in Azure App Service since September 2017 are affected. They added that all PHP, Node, Ruby, and Python applications that were deployed in Azure App Service from September 2017 onward using any Git source -- after a file was created or modified in the application container -- were also affected.

  • 4-Year-Old Bug in Azure App Service Exposed Hundreds of Source Code Repositories

    A security flaw has been unearthed in Microsoft's Azure App Service that resulted in the exposure of source code of customer applications written in Java, Node, PHP, Python, and Ruby for at least four years since September 2017.

    The vulnerability, codenamed "NotLegit," was reported to the tech giant by Wiz researchers on October 7, 2021, following which mitigations have been undertaken to fix the information disclosure bug in November. Microsoft said a "limited subset of customers" are at risk, adding "Customers who deployed code to App Service Linux via Local Git after files were already created in the application were the only impacted customers."

  • New Linux Patches For AMD i2c Bus Sharing With The PSP [Ed: This is, in effect, a back door in AMD processors, akin to M.E. in all Intel processors]

    The newest Linux hardware support patches for the kernel revolve around i2c bus sharing support for newer SoCs where the i2c bus is being shared by AMD's Platform Security Processor (PSP). This i2c controller is based on common DesignWare IP but new kernel code is being crafted for handling that bus sharing between the kernel and the PSP co-processor.

  • Pete Zaitcev: Adventures in tech support

    OVH was pestering me about migrating my VPS from its previous range to the new (and more expensive) one. I finally agreed to that. Migrated the VM to the new host, it launches with no networking. Not entirely unexpected, but it gets better.

    The root cause is the DHCP server at OVH returning a lease with netmask /32. In that situation, it's not possible to add a default route, because the next hop is outside of the netmask.

    Seems like a simple enough problem, so I filed a ticket in OVH support, basically saying "your DHCP server supplies incorrect netmask, please fix it."

