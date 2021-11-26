Programming Leftovers
Lisp In 436 Bytes | Hackaday
You would assume that any programming language available back in the 1960s would be small enough to easily implement on today’s computers. That’s not always true though, since old languages sometimes used multiple passes. But in some cases, you can implement what would have been a full language decades ago in a tiny footprint. A case in point is a pretty good implementation of Lisp — including garbage collection — in 436 bytes.
SectorLISP claims to be the tiniest real language, beaten only by toy languages that are not really very useful. If you want to, you can try it in your browser, but that version has better error messages and persistent bindings, so it hogs up a whole 509 bytes.
Welcome to our Qt Champions for 2021!
It is now finally time to report that @SGaist, @mrjj, @aha_1980 and Orgad Shaneh representing the Qt Lifetime Champions have now come to a consensus on the Qt Champions of 2021! A special thank you to all of you for your help in this regard!
Before getting into the winners of this year, I want to take the time to thank everyone for their nominations and to everyone's contributions from the Qt Community in making 2021 a great year for Qt!
All about property bindings in Qt 6.2
Qt 6 introduced bindable properties a while ago. Based on our experience and feedback we got after the 6.0 release, we further improved the underlying engine. In this post we will give the overview of the bindable properties, see what has changed since our last update on property bindings, and discuss why you may want to use the new property bindings in your C++ code.
OpenCV Knows Where Your Hand Is | Hackaday
We have to say, [Murtaza]’s example game in his latest video isn’t very exciting. However, the OpenCV technique he uses to track a hand and determine its distance from a single camera is pretty interesting. The demo shows a random button on the screen and you have to use your hand to press the button which then moves so you can try again. The hand measurement seems accurate to a few centimeters which is good enough for many applications.
The Python code is actually quite straightforward. Essentially, the software tracks your hand and by estimating its relative size to determine how far away it is. Of course, your hand might also rotate, and [Murtaza] works through all the cases step-by-step. If we wanted to know a distance, we’d probably turn to ultrasonics or a time of flight sensor. The problem is, those sensors can’t tell your hand from anything else that happens to be in front of it. The use of a single camera to track and locate is pretty impressive.
LLVM Clang Lands Initial SPIR-V Toolchain Support - Phoronix
An exciting LLVM development has landed in time for Christmas! Complementary to the LLVM SPIR-V back-end work that could soon be mainlined, Clang has now merged the initial SPIR-V toolchain support. This allows going from Clang to the SPIR-V intermediate representation that is conformant to the OpenCL environment specification -- such as for compiling OpenCL kernels into SPIR-V.
Without the LLVM SPIR-V back-end itself being merged yet, the Clang SPIR-V toolchain relies upon the external LLVM to SPIR-V translator (llvm-spirv) for the conversion process. Once that big SPIR-V back-end is merged and in good standing, it can transition to using that within the LLVM code-base rather than requiring the external llvm-spirv tool.
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 24 – Packaging and unpackaging real good
After all Rakuing along all Christmas, Santa realizes it’s a pretty good idea to keep things packed and ready to ship whenever it’s needed. So it looks at containers. Not the containers that might or might not actually be doing all the grunt work for bringing gifts to all good boys and girls in the world, but containers that are used to pack Raku and ship it or use it for testing. Something you need to do sooner or later, and need to do real fast.
My Favorite Warnings: ambiguous
... computer language design is just like a stroll in the park. Jurassic Park, that is. -- Larry Wall
Perl's grammar is inherently ambiguous. That is, it is possible for a syntactically correct chunk of Perl to have more than one valid interpretation. Maybe this is because Larry Wall is a linguist? After all, natural languages are full of ambiguity.
The ambiguous warning is part of the group syntax; that is to say, use warning 'syntax'; enables ambiguous, as well as other warnings in that group. Of course, if appropriate you can just use warning 'ambiguous'; if more precision is justified. Both warnings go back to Perl 5.6, when the warnings pragma itself was introduced.
Rakudo compiler, Release #152 (2021.12)
On behalf of the Rakudo development team, I’m very happy to announce the December 2021 release of Rakudo #152. Rakudo is an implementation of the Raku1 language.
