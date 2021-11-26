Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Polychromatic, Controllers, and Ogre 2.3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 24th of December 2021 08:56:01 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Polychromatic 0.7.3 Released With New Razer Device Support, 8000Hz Polling - Phoronix

    Polychromatic as the open-source GUI front-end for working in turn with OpenRazer for configuring Razer peripherals under Linux is out with a new holiday release.

    Polychromatic works with the open-source, community-maintained OpenRazer for supporting Razer peripherals and other devices under Linux for managing RGB lighting and various device settings under Linux where there isn't any official support from Razer Inc.

  • The Fusion Pro Controller by PowerA: Ergonomic Goodness on Linux - Boiling Steam

    If you’ve read my previous gamepad reviews, you know I just can’t help it when it comes to buying more. So after noticing a controller on sale from my r/consoledeals feed, I’ve added yet another to my collection: the PowerA Fusion Pro for Xbox One/PC. Got it on sale at Best Buy for $30, rather than the $80 MSRP. And let me tell you, that $30 was most certainly a steal.

    The kit that you get with the controller is a nice black carrying case, made of polyurethane, polyester, and ethylene-vinyl, that can open and close with the zipper, a 9.8-foot braided micro USB cable, two extra thumbsticks, a pair of extra tension rings, and a four-button paddle set.

  • Ogre 2.3 Released With Vulkan Render Support, Other Engine Updates - Phoronix

    Ogre 2.3 is out for a holiday release as the newest feature release of the Ogre-Next open-source 3D rendering engine code used both for games and applications.

    Significant to Ogre-Next's Ogre 2.3 release is the introduction of the Vulkan rendering system support. Merged last year for this Ogre 2.3 release is initial Vulkan API support, which has been ongoing for more than two years now. The Vulkan support is now in good shape as an alternative to OpenGL.

»

More in Tux Machines

9 Hot Free and Open Source Java Application Servers

An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments. There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers. Java is a general-purpose, concurrent, class-based, object-oriented, high-level programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It’s related in some ways to C and C++, in particular with regard to its syntax, and borrows a few ideas from other languages. Here’s our recommended Java application servers, captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Read more

7 Linux Distros Released This Christmas Season

Ho Ho Ho! Santa brings you presents, and it seems there are many new Linux distributions that you can try to keep yourself busy during the holidays! Read more

ticker - terminal stock ticker

While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement. One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments. As its name suggests, ticker is software that performs this function. And it offers this tracking without straying from the command-line. It’s free and open source software written in Go. Command-line software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes. Read more

darktable 3.8: Winter Release 2021

The darktable team is proud to announce the second feature release of 2021. Read more Also: Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6