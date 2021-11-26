today's howtos
Truncation and neat terminal output
I like things neat and orderly, and this does not include output from commands where each line is wrapped beyond the width of the current terminal I’m in. It’s not the end of the world but it does make things more difficult to read.
Here are a couple of examples. The first is the default that you get from a docker ps invocation (I actually prefer the equivalent docker container ls command, but that’s a story for another time): [...]
The many methods for using SVG icons
Recently at work, I ran into a situation where we had to revisit how SVG icons were being implemented on our pages. And that gave me the opportunity to dig into the myriad of options we have for doing so. I thought this was worth documenting for future me (and maybe some of you who actually read this blog), because there are a LOT of options.
How to Install Go on Ubuntu 20.04 - buildVirtual
Go is a modern programming language developed by Google and has been used to write many well known applications such as Docker, Terraform and Kubernetes. This short article covers how to install Go on Ubuntu so that you can get up and running with Go!
How does virtual computing work?
The corporate world has witnessed a dramatic transformation in the last two years, where most of the global workforce was operating from their homes. As organizations began embracing the work-from-home culture, technology became the backbone of the new normal. Virtual computing is one such technology that has largely facilitated the smooth functioning of several businesses.
Hybrid work cultures may become standard for many companies, including yours. Now is the time to plan for dynamic technology that benefits your business processes. In this article, we shall walk you through different aspects of virtual computing and enable you to make an informed decision.
Get started with Zyn-Fusion, an open source synthesizer | Opensource.com
A wall of synth. That's what I dream of. Given the chance, on one wall of my office, I'd have a modular synthesizer that only Bob Moog himself could truly ever understand. Until I realize this dream, I make do with a very good approximation: Zyn-Fusion.
AppImage Pool standalone App Store for AppImages - TREND OCEANS
Short Story: Now we have AppImage Pool, a standalone GUI app store to Find and Manage AppImages.
In Linux, we have many different ways to install applications like Snap, Flatpak, AppImages, and default package manager.
The common thing in them they all provide their custom app store or platform to Find, Manage, Install Apps except AppImages.
For newbies, AppImages is a bundle of any application. Inside, a single-bundle application provides all required tools with required dependencies.
How to Repair File System Errors in Linux Mint
Using Linux Mint makes Linux a user-friendly operating system environment for all the right reasons. Whether you are interested in gaming, multimedia, graphic design, or improving your productivity, Linux Mint is fully equipped with all the apps you might need. It is a user-centered and community-centric Linux distribution.
The Linux Mint community and its development team have a great bond that turns user feedback into prime system updates and bug fixes. On top of being open-source, Linux Mint is famed for low memory usage and feature-rich software sources.
How to Install MATE Desktop on CentOS 8 Stream
For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it is the continuation of GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install the MATE Desktop environment on CentOS 8 Stream.
How To Install pgAdmin 4 On Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8 – Citizix
PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. It is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. It provides a powerful user interface that enables you to easily create, manage, maintain and use database objects, by both beginners and experienced Postgres users alike.
pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems.
In this article, we will learn how to install pgadmin 4 on Rocky Linux 8 server. This guide assumes that you already have Postgres 9.2 installed and set up. If not checkout How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Rocky Linux/Centos 8.
How to publish your content using GitHub Pages and Jekyll [Ed: Fedora Magazine is shilling Microsoft's proprietary software on Xmas Eve]
9 Hot Free and Open Source Java Application Servers
An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments. There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers. Java is a general-purpose, concurrent, class-based, object-oriented, high-level programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It’s related in some ways to C and C++, in particular with regard to its syntax, and borrows a few ideas from other languages. Here’s our recommended Java application servers, captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
7 Linux Distros Released This Christmas Season
Ho Ho Ho! Santa brings you presents, and it seems there are many new Linux distributions that you can try to keep yourself busy during the holidays!
ticker - terminal stock ticker
While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement. One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments. As its name suggests, ticker is software that performs this function. And it offers this tracking without straying from the command-line. It’s free and open source software written in Go. Command-line software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.
darktable 3.8: Winter Release 2021
The darktable team is proud to announce the second feature release of 2021. Also: Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
