Darktable 3.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released as a Massive Update

Darktable 3.8 comes with major changes like a completely revamped keyboard shortcut system with support for controlling the app with other devices, such as game controllers or MIDI devices, a new diffuse or sharpen module that lets users simulate or revert diffusion processes to reconstruct images, as well as a new scene-referred blurs module that lets you accurately synthesize motion and lens blurs. Other major changes include support for multiple images in the print view, Aa new LMMSE demosaic algorithm, support for the Canon CR3 RAW image format, and the global availability of the composition guides from the crop module across the entire app.

[Video] GNOME 42 Demo in Nightly GNOME OS

We give you the first look at GNOME 42 desktop in GNOMS OS Nightly.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/50 & 51

Unfortunately, I missed writing up the weekly review last week, so I am spanning once again two weeks here. And Tumbleweed has been so stable for the last weeks, even the snapshot count shows this. For example, in the period from snapshot 1116 to 1222, only a total of three snapshots were not released (1204, opneQA issues, and 1216 & 1217 due to a new pango version having an impact on the rendering, which required a lot of needles to be created, which we could not do in time before the next snapshots reached QA). looking only at the time since my last weekly review, we have published 12 snapshots (1209..1215 & 1218..1222). Despite the holiday season, there seem still to be ample changes incoming (but it is getting less, as the look at the Staging dashboard reveals at the moment).