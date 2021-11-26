With a gifted membership, your friends and loved ones will be joining a vibrant movement for software freedom, and helping us to amplify the free software message everywhere. Each new member exponentially increases our reach, and our ability to make change. A gifted membership will count towards our year-end goal of 500 new members, and keep us fighting the good fight for computer users' freedom in 2022.

Your friend, colleague, or loved one will be able to redeem their membership from the moment your donation is complete. After donating, you'll receive a code and a printable page so that you can present your gift as a physical object, if you like. The membership is valid for one year, and includes the many benefits that come with an FSF associate membership, including a USB member card, email forwarding, access to our Jitsi Meet videoconferencing server and member forum, discounts in the FSF shop and on ThinkPenguin hardware, and many more.

Looking for more gifts? You can also check out the latest FSF Giving Guide, or have a look at the great list of potential gifts our operations assistant Davis Remmel made for this very purpose!

Finally: don't forget that you don't have to spend money to give people the gift of freedom: Now is the perfect time to revisit and share our ShoeTool video, and our list of free software tools for staying in touch – and use them as a conversation-starter to explain software freedom to your family. Share the video on your social media using the #UserFreedom hashtag – you can also use the short URL https://u.fsf.org/shoetool.