Free Software Leftovers
-
OpenPGP Card Support In Sequoia
Over the last months we’ve worked on adding support for OpenPGP card hardware tokens to Sequoia. OpenPGP cards (like the free Gnuk implementation, or e.g. Nitrokey and YubiKey devices) are great when you want to use an OpenPGP key, but don’t want the private key material stored on your computer. Advanced OpenPGP users have come to expect their software to support them.
Earlier this month, we connected a set of physical cards to our continuous integration (CI) machine and configured a job to run a test suite on these cards. This setup ensures that every change to our code is tested on a set of physical OpenPGP cards. The ability to test against multiple cards is essential, as cards implement different versions of the specification, and, on top of that, many have various quirks.
-
FlyBrainLab: Google Earth But For A Drosophila Fly’s Brain | Hackaday
In biology there are a couple of truly crucial model animals and insects. Not that they’re particularly good students, or pick up their own trash, but in the sense that they have become standard model organisms for research. Aside from genetic research, the FlyEM project seeks to fully map a little fly’s brain’s neural connections. This common fly, called drosophila melanogaster (or ‘lesser fruit fly’) has been the subject of a lot of genetic studies, but this study of its brain structure may provide insights in how our brain works as well.
Based on electron microscope images of thin slices of a drosophila brain, the three-dimensional structure of this tiny brain is reconstructed to not only determine the location of each neuron, but also their connections with other neurons. We know that about two-thirds of their brain is dedicated to processing the visual information from their relatively advanced compound eyes, but a lot is still unknown about how this is done, or how the brain’s structure develops.
If it’s always been your dream to tinker with a little fruit fly’s brain, you can do so yourself using the open source FlyBrainLab tool provided, along with the freely available data sources.
-
Test Your Product on a Crappy Laptop
There is a huge and ever-widening gap between the devices we use to make the web and the devices most people use to consume it. It’s also no secret that the average size of a website is huge, and it’s only going to get larger.
What can you do about this? Get your hands on a craptop and try to use your website or web app.
-
Hunting Bugs with Bisect
A bug was introduced at some point in the last month. You know how to test for its existence, but don't know what code introduced it. What's the most effective way to find where the bug was created?
Most computer scientists have had to implement binary search – it's one of the more simple and intuitive algorithms that's also fast. But few utilize one of its more practical manifestations: git bisect. The algorithm goes like this: find the latest revision where the code works, and pick the middle revision between that and now. If that works, then the bug was introduced in a later revision, if it doesn't, the bug was introduced in an earlier revision. Continue until you find the bug – O( log n ) time complexity.
-
Last minute gift ideas: give an FSF membership and other free software gifts
With a gifted membership, your friends and loved ones will be joining a vibrant movement for software freedom, and helping us to amplify the free software message everywhere. Each new member exponentially increases our reach, and our ability to make change. A gifted membership will count towards our year-end goal of 500 new members, and keep us fighting the good fight for computer users' freedom in 2022.
Your friend, colleague, or loved one will be able to redeem their membership from the moment your donation is complete. After donating, you'll receive a code and a printable page so that you can present your gift as a physical object, if you like. The membership is valid for one year, and includes the many benefits that come with an FSF associate membership, including a USB member card, email forwarding, access to our Jitsi Meet videoconferencing server and member forum, discounts in the FSF shop and on ThinkPenguin hardware, and many more.
Looking for more gifts? You can also check out the latest FSF Giving Guide, or have a look at the great list of potential gifts our operations assistant Davis Remmel made for this very purpose!
Finally: don't forget that you don't have to spend money to give people the gift of freedom: Now is the perfect time to revisit and share our ShoeTool video, and our list of free software tools for staying in touch – and use them as a conversation-starter to explain software freedom to your family. Share the video on your social media using the #UserFreedom hashtag – you can also use the short URL https://u.fsf.org/shoetool.
-
On Non-Fungible Tokens, Faces of Our Leadership, and Supporting Artists
We were certainly surprised this week to be told that we (Karen and Bradley) were “for sale” at approximately US$200 each. It's not us personally that's for sale, of course. Rather, the sale is for financial derivative products that are based on digital images of us. Because of the connection to these financial derivative products (called NFT) to our work on ethical technology and FOSS generally, we share herein our analysis of the situation. And, in the unlikely event you were thinking about buying one of these risky financial derivatives — we give our recommendation for an alternative way that you fund both Software Freedom Conservancy and the artist who took the photographs in question while avoiding derivative products entirely.
[...]
On 2017-03-04, we (Karen and Bradley) sat for a photo shoot with a photographer named Peter Adams, who later released one photo from each of our shoots as part of a larger work called “Faces of Open Source”. We were surprised to learn that we were the only FOSS leaders (among those who had been photographed at that point) to raise the question of FOSS licensing for the photographs themselves. Sadly, Adams was not interested in licensing the series under a Free license. We nearly declined to continue with the photo shoot, but Karen had a compromise idea: if Adams agreed to license one good photo of each of us back to us under CC-BY-SA, we would agree to sit for the photo shoot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 430 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9 Hot Free and Open Source Java Application Servers
An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments. There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers. Java is a general-purpose, concurrent, class-based, object-oriented, high-level programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It’s related in some ways to C and C++, in particular with regard to its syntax, and borrows a few ideas from other languages. Here’s our recommended Java application servers, captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
7 Linux Distros Released This Christmas Season
Ho Ho Ho! Santa brings you presents, and it seems there are many new Linux distributions that you can try to keep yourself busy during the holidays!
ticker - terminal stock ticker
While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement. One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments. As its name suggests, ticker is software that performs this function. And it offers this tracking without straying from the command-line. It’s free and open source software written in Go. Command-line software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.
darktable 3.8: Winter Release 2021
The darktable team is proud to announce the second feature release of 2021. Also: Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Recent comments
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 50 min ago