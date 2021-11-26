Whenever we set a different Kubernetes cluster, there are specific things we have to do. We have to be assured that the node pool has an accurate size. We have to be assured that the application is in the correct namespace. And also, we are assured that we are properly observing the cluster. This may be a chore for inexperienced users. Kubernetes can monitor numerous things, such as pods and namespaces, that may be difficult to track.

This article covers the essentials of CPU and memory usage. There’s a lot to discuss about monitoring, but we have to be assured that the metrics are observed and checked. There are various techniques to monitor the resources and several methods to approach them. Thus, it is important to ensure that the application utilizes only the proposed number of resources to avoid running out of space.

Though, it is simple to establish the auto-scaling in Kubernetes. Hence, we have to observe the metrics while we always ensure the cluster has sufficient nodes to handle the workload. One more reason to monitor the CPU and memory usage indicators is to be conscious of abrupt changes in enactment. A sudden surge in memory usage occurs. This may indicate a memory escape. A sudden surge in CPU usage occurs. This can be an indication of an unlimited loop. These metrics are absolutely useful. These are the reasons why we need to observe the metrics. We have operated the commands on the Linux system and used the top command. Once we understand the commands, we can efficiently utilize them in Kubernetes.

For running the commands in Kubernetes, we install Ubuntu 20.04. Here, we use the Linux operating system to implement the kubectl commands. Now, we install the Minikube cluster to run Kubernetes in Linux. Minikube offers an extremely smooth understanding as it provides an efficient mode to test the commands and applications.