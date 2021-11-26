today's leftovers
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia" - Phoronix
The first release candidate of the Sway 1.7 Wayland compositor is now available for testing.
Sway 1.7 is working towards release as another exciting update for this i3-inspired Wayland compositor. Sway 1.7-rc1 has improved zero-copy direct scanout support for full-screen windows thanks to integrating support for the Linux DMA-BUF surface feedback extension.
Sway 1.7 has also been working on support for virtual reality (VR) headsets via DRM leasing, tabs can now be dragged with the mouse, hit bit depth composition, Wayland-native urgency using xdg-activation-v1 protocol, and a variety of other improvements and new features.
Intel Prepares More DG2 + XeHP Bits For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix
Intel on Thursday submitted a final drm-intel-gt-next pull of new material slated for introduction in the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle.
Previous pull requests to DRM-Next of new feature work for Linux 5.17 has included Raptor Lake S enablement, Ice Lake VRR support, privacy screen support, Alder Lake P graphics now considered stable, hang fixes, and a lot of other low-level work.
This week's batch of Intel GT material for Linux 5.17 is mostly focused on bug fixes but does bring more DG2/Alchemist enablement as well as for the software development vehicle (SDV) around XeHP. This latest -- and final -- pull for Linux 5.17 on the Intel kernel driver front also includes a performance optimization around GuC microcontroller log access, speedier at GuC firmware loading, sanity checking of memory regions on load, a "i915.memtest=1" option to force a full memory test, and an assortment of other low-level driver work.
Xsnow: Brings Snow To A Poor Aussie Linux User - Invidious
I've never seen snow before so how about I bring it to my Linux desktop with xsnow.
How to Use the Kubectl Top Command
Whenever we set a different Kubernetes cluster, there are specific things we have to do. We have to be assured that the node pool has an accurate size. We have to be assured that the application is in the correct namespace. And also, we are assured that we are properly observing the cluster. This may be a chore for inexperienced users. Kubernetes can monitor numerous things, such as pods and namespaces, that may be difficult to track.
This article covers the essentials of CPU and memory usage. There’s a lot to discuss about monitoring, but we have to be assured that the metrics are observed and checked. There are various techniques to monitor the resources and several methods to approach them. Thus, it is important to ensure that the application utilizes only the proposed number of resources to avoid running out of space.
Though, it is simple to establish the auto-scaling in Kubernetes. Hence, we have to observe the metrics while we always ensure the cluster has sufficient nodes to handle the workload. One more reason to monitor the CPU and memory usage indicators is to be conscious of abrupt changes in enactment. A sudden surge in memory usage occurs. This may indicate a memory escape. A sudden surge in CPU usage occurs. This can be an indication of an unlimited loop. These metrics are absolutely useful. These are the reasons why we need to observe the metrics. We have operated the commands on the Linux system and used the top command. Once we understand the commands, we can efficiently utilize them in Kubernetes.
For running the commands in Kubernetes, we install Ubuntu 20.04. Here, we use the Linux operating system to implement the kubectl commands. Now, we install the Minikube cluster to run Kubernetes in Linux. Minikube offers an extremely smooth understanding as it provides an efficient mode to test the commands and applications.
What Kubernetes taught me about development | Opensource.com
As a full-stack developer, especially a front-end developer, DevOps technologies and the way DevOps developers think were always a mystery to me. When the company I work for launched a new command-line interface (CLI) application called Gatekeeper, I jumped into the world of DevOps and Kubernetes, and what I learned turned out to be very valuable. I now have a much better understanding of Kubernetes and the DevOps pipeline, and I can better explain how our CLI application supports them both.
GNOME's Mutter Lands Some Fixes For Hybrid Laptop Graphics Crashes - Phoronix
For those making use of the GNOME desktop and running a laptop with dual-GPU hybrid graphics, Mutter has landed some fixes that may help if you have been experiencing crashes.
Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl has been working on some fixes for hybrid graphics crashes seen under GNOME. One of the issues now resolved stems from a left-over cursor that had troubles freeing itself when the dedicated GPU is deactivated, which is now fixed by invalidating that GPU data in the cursor renderer upon GPU deactivation. The other is an issue with a page-flip callback from the dedicated GPU being involed after that GPU was deactivated, which is now fixed by delaying the deactivation until ensuring that callback has been invoked.
Leadership: How to show empathy to hybrid work teams | The Enterprisers Project
As we adapt to a new hybrid work style that jumps between virtual and in-person, teams that were used to working in shared spaces now collaborate mainly via online tools. The physical distance can add a degree of difficulty to complex technology projects that normally would benefit from frequent personal interactions to spur creative problem-solving.
Even though team members are distributed, expectations for the quality of their work remain the same. As leaders, it’s up to us to tap into our emotional intelligence (EQ) to ensure that team members know we understand their challenges and are proactively seeking ways to help them stay productive and motivated.
10 reasons to love Linux in 2021 | Opensource.com
Opensource.com published well over 150 articles about Linux in 2021. From articles about small utilities for desktop Linux users to tutorials about working with Linux as a server operating system and everything in between, these articles have covered many facets of the Linux ecosystem. It is well worth your time to check out all of them, but here are ten great articles published this year to get you started.
9 Hot Free and Open Source Java Application Servers
An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments. There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers. Java is a general-purpose, concurrent, class-based, object-oriented, high-level programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. It’s related in some ways to C and C++, in particular with regard to its syntax, and borrows a few ideas from other languages. Here’s our recommended Java application servers, captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
7 Linux Distros Released This Christmas Season
Ho Ho Ho! Santa brings you presents, and it seems there are many new Linux distributions that you can try to keep yourself busy during the holidays!
ticker - terminal stock ticker
While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it’s possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With today’s financial pressures, it’s even more important to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement. One way of staying alert regarding your financial position is to use a stock ticker. This is software that provides live updates of stock prices and enables you to easily monitor your investments. As its name suggests, ticker is software that performs this function. And it offers this tracking without straying from the command-line. It’s free and open source software written in Go. Command-line software is light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), can be faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are great for scripting purposes.
darktable 3.8: Winter Release 2021
The darktable team is proud to announce the second feature release of 2021. Also: Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
