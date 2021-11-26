Taranis, a major release of Jami
Taranis is the new major stable release of Jami, and so we invite all Jami users to upgrade their version of Jami to this newest release now. Taranis, the Gallic and Celtic god of the sky, lightning and thunder, will be the baptismal name of this new version of Jami.
-
GNU Jami "Taranis" has been released as a major update to this free software project for peer-to-peer communication and SIP-based messaging. GNU Jami is what previously started out as SFLphone and then GNU Ring for initially being focused on softphones.
Taranis is the name of the new GNU Jami release, which they describe as a major update. Jami sums itself up as "a GNU package for universal communication that respects the freedom and privacy of its users. Jami is an end-to-end encrypted secure and distributed voice, video, and chat communication platform that requires no central server, and leaves the power of privacy and freedom in the hands of users."
The Jami team is pleased to announce a major release of Jami, Taranis. You can read the full announcement article on the Jami blog: https://jami.net/taranis-a-major-release-of-jami What is Jami? ------------- Jami is a GNU package for universal communication that respects the freedom and privacy of its users. Jami is an end-to-end encrypted secure and distributed voice, video, and chat communication platform that requires no central server, and leaves the power of privacy and freedom in the hands of users. Jami supports the following key features: - One-to-one conversations - File sharing - Audio/video calls and conferences - Screen sharing in video calls and conferences - Recording and sending audio/video messages - Functioning as a SIP phone software Jami Taranis release highlights ------------------------------- The highlights of the Taranis release of Jami include: - Windows 11 support - Phase one of Swarms: synchronized 1-to-1 conversations - The first phase of Swarm support in Jami is now available across all platforms. - Swarms are fully distributed, peer-to-peer chats with conversation histories synchronized across your devices, and the potential to be expanded into group chats in upcoming future releases of Jami. See our earlier article Swarm: a new generation of group conversations[1] to learn more about Swarms. - In the first phase of Swarm support, Swarms enable synchronization of 1-to-1 conversations across multiple devices associated with the same account. See the full release announcement linked above for more details. - Improvements to conferences and rendezvous points: - fine-grained moderation tools for conferences, such as 'moderator mute' and 'kick'; - 'raise hand' feature for indicating intention to speak; and - enhanced screen-sharing now allowing sharing individual windows, in addition to the already-available options of sharing the entire desktop or a selected screen area. - Read more about these enhancements and new features for conferences and rendezvous points in our recent article The Jami conferencing system[2]. - New Android call interface and improved mobile connectivity For a detailed changelog see[3]. [1] https://jami.net/swarm-introducing-a-new-generation-of-group-conversations [2] https://jami.net/the-jami-conferencing-system [3] https://git.jami.net/savoirfairelinux/jami-client-gnome/-/wikis/changelog Download Jami Taranis --------------------- Pre-built Jami binaries/packages for various GNU/Linux distributions and other platforms can be downloaded from https://jami.net/download. If you had previously installed Jami from the repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution of choice and it has not been updated for a while, you can instead install Jami following the instructions at the above link for regularly-updated Jami packages. Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/jami/jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.gz (53MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/jami/jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.xz (51MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/jami/jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/jami/jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 81bcdaadbc9a96c76f9238908ce2cdc4a3f797b8 jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.gz ee92877382287a6b8d6772effd54773249b8ed54 jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.xz 5d70265d0010a7c4ace4e4f3a417c8be293f55bdd0cdbc3dfa610f18fb633b74 jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.gz fef0e9cd1f60a71011f08a152c490f412c786f9525ca2bb8a180f2bdbb91f44c jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.xz [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify jami-20211223.2.37be4c3.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver pgp.mit.edu --recv-keys BE6273738E616D6D1B3A08E8A21A020248816103 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
