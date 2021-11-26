today's howtos How to install and configure Minikube on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips Minikube is a tool that makes it easy to run Kubernetes locally. Minikube runs a single-node Kubernetes cluster inside a VM on your local machine. Kubernetes quickly set up a local Kubernetes cluster on Linux, Windows, and macOS. It is always advisable before diving into Kubernetes, you will need a minimal Kubernetes setup. Such a setup should spin up fast and integrate well with other tools.

2 Ways to Install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout Learn the commands to install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye to install and manage various packages via “formulas” and “casks” on your Linux. Homebrew is an open-source project for providing a package manager to macOS because there is no default package manager, unlike Linux systems. However, the Homebrew is also present for Linux, popularly known as Linux brew. The homebrew was started by Max Howell. In 2009 the first version of Homebrew was released. To use it the user either has to be on Linux or Mac. However, using homebrew on Linux doesn’t make sense because all of them almost come with their package manager. Nevertheless, Homebrew does several things, it can be used to install, uninstall and update software.

FreeAptitude - Playing with DBus and KDE applications (Part 2) In a previous article I introduced the DBus technology and provided some examples built around the Klipper service to integrate the clipboard area within our scripts. In this article, we will see other useful DBus services and how to take advantage of them within our scripts.

Debian 11 is broken Debian 11 is switching around device names like /dev/sda and /dev/sdb on each boot, as you can see for yourself, if you so wish, or by having a look at my video: https://youtu.be/MhZLLoR4Y80 This means that your Debian 11 system will regularly fail to boot. [...] P.S.: can you imagine a Microsoft Windows person who would find it conceivable that the system drive, aka (C:), would change its drive letter on each boot? Debian can!

ThingsBoard and Raspberry PI (part 2): Add Device telemetry by MTTQ and Python Creating a tenant and adding a first device is the next step once you installed ThingsBoard on Raspberry PI. A simple monitoring task is by checking internal CPU temperature In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to create a tenant, add a device and configure it to message by MTTQ and Python with Thingsboard on Raspberry PI. We’ll start from a fresh ThingsBoard installation, according to my ThingsBoard and Raspberry PI: getting a Professional IoT dashboard tutorial.

2021 KDE Eco Sprint On 11 December 2021, KDE Eco held the first of many planned Sprints. The Sprint was originally intended to be an in-person event to set up a community measurement lab, but Corona had other ideas. Nevertheless, the community deployed its usual resourcefulness, and we met online instead. We discussed the next steps in KDE's Eco project, and the day's conversation was varied, covering topics such as setting up a team space for the project (achieved), completing the Blauer Engel application for Okular (submitted), along with several technical issues related to energy-consumption measurements in the lab, including Standard Usage Scenarios, replicable reference systems, standardizing data output, budget vs. professional power meters, and more. See the minutes for details. A more detailed summary of the discussion will be published at the KDE Eco blog (coming soon), so keep an eye out for updates there!