Programming Leftovers
-
The Most Excellent Non-Programming Books for Coders
Learning always goes on in absolute swing for learners and developers. Coding has picked up as a great career opportunity, and that is happening coders also have to be on their best learning to provide high-quality performance at work.
Programming is also a fast-moving technique and thus requires one to be on their learning curve to stay relevant and crucial for developers to stay updated. Books are an excellent source for knowledge bearing and the same stands for programmers and coders.
-
Top Programming Languages for Data Science
Data science is an important instrument in the modern world. A lot of computers gather a lot of bytes of information about users behavior, weather, results of sports games and all other kinds of content that appears every second. However, there are a lot of questions about the quality of conclusions that are built according to the analysis of such data. For instance, some respectable magazine created a list of top universities in the country according to their special scoring.
-
Jussi Pakkanen: This year receive the gift of a free Meson manual
About two years ago, the Meson manual was published and made available for purchase. The sales were not particularly stellar and the bureaucracy needed to keep the sales channel going took a noticeable amount of time and effort. The same goes for keeping the book continually up to date.
Thus it came to pass that sales were shut down a year ago. At the time there were some questions on whether the book could be made freely available. This was not done, as it would not really have been fair to all the people who paid actual money to get it. So the book has been unavailable since.
-
[Perl] Monthly Report - November
I started the 1000 days FREE T-shirt campaign. I am so grateful for all the support that I received so far. It feels great. I decided to gift FREE specially designed T-shirt to all the champions of The Weekly Challenge. I am done with the most difficult phase of the campaign i.e. collecting funds. Thanks to all the sponsors, we have collected £1029.64 in total. The fund is enough to cover the cost of T-shirt printing and international delivery as per my own estimation.
As of today, I have received 32 confirmations out of 53 eligible members. I am not in a rush to be honest. I would want to gift each and every eligible members unless anyone says the opposite. I am hoping after the holiday break they will find time to respond to my email request. You can find the regular update to the campaign in the blog here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 368 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
2021 KDE Eco Sprint
On 11 December 2021, KDE Eco held the first of many planned Sprints. The Sprint was originally intended to be an in-person event to set up a community measurement lab, but Corona had other ideas. Nevertheless, the community deployed its usual resourcefulness, and we met online instead. We discussed the next steps in KDE's Eco project, and the day's conversation was varied, covering topics such as setting up a team space for the project (achieved), completing the Blauer Engel application for Okular (submitted), along with several technical issues related to energy-consumption measurements in the lab, including Standard Usage Scenarios, replicable reference systems, standardizing data output, budget vs. professional power meters, and more. See the minutes for details. A more detailed summary of the discussion will be published at the KDE Eco blog (coming soon), so keep an eye out for updates there!
4 Tools / Extensions to Add Falling Snow Effect on Ubuntu 20.04 /21.10 Desktop
XSnow is till in active development. It enables falling snow effects in GNOME, XFCE, KDE, LXDE, OPENBOX, etc. Which means, user may run it in Ubuntu, XUbuntu, KUbuntu, Debian, and other based Linux distributions. It also works on RPM based Linux (e.g., Fedora) though the package from system’s own repositories. Snow by default is falling on top of opened app windows and screen bottom. So, you won’t see snowflakes if there’s a window maximized. XSnow provides an user interface to configure how many snowflakes, size, color, etc. And, it also may display Santa, Scenery, birds and more. The app provides modern 64-bit (amd64), old 32-bit (i386), and arm64/armhf (e.g., for Raspberry Pi) deb packages for Debian and Ubuntu based systems. Just select download the latest package from the link below:
Debian-Based siduction 2021.3 Distro Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, PipeWire
Dubbed “Wintersky,” siduction 2021.3 comes about five months after the 2021.2 update and brings some interesting changes, such as the use of PipeWire as default sound system, replacing PulseAudio and JACK, as well as the iNet Wireless Daemon (iwd) for handling Wi-Fi networks on the KDE Plasma, LXQt, and Xfce editions, replacing wpa_supplicant. As a matter of fact, siduction 2021.3 only comes with KDE Plasma, LXQt, and Xfce editions as live media, alongside the standard Xorg (uses the Fluxbox window manager) and noX (text-mode only) editions, as the development team decided to drop support for the Cinnamon, LXDE, and MATE editions due to lack of time.
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago