Automatic login with startx and systemd
If your workstation is using full-disk encryption, you may want to jump directly to your desktop environment after entering the passphrase to decrypt the disk. Many display managers like GDM and LightDM have an autologin feature. However, only GDM can run Xorg with standard user privileges.
Add a lightbox viewer for your Ghost blog in no time
I have been using Ghost as my primary blogging system for some years now. Although it does not have a rich ecosystem like WordPress or other open-source CMS, it does the job.
In Ghost, You will get used to doing everything manually, creating a search functionality using jQuery them Vue, trying out some embedded web widgets for messaging I built with Vue and CouchDB.
How to play Crab Game on Linux
Crab Game is an FPS multiplayer game where players compete through minigames until one player remains. It is based upon the popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” Here’s how to play it on Linux.
How to play Super Flight on Linux
Superflight is a wingsuit adventure game. It was developed and published by GrizzlyGames. The game was released on Windows. However, it is possible to it working on Linux. Here’s how to set it up on your Linux computer.
How To Reverse a String In Unix / Linux Shell?
How to configure static IP Address on FreeBSD
his page explains setting up a static IP address on the FreeBSD Unix system using the command-line options.
How to install the Brave Beta Browser on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on Elementary OS 6.0.
How to enable GPU acceleration for your Linux applications (Crostini) only on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to enable GPU acceleration for your Linux applications (Crostini) only on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL/Centos - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, we will explain a trick that can save a lot of work and even an entire system. So, today you will learn How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL/RockyLinux/CentOS.
Before we start, we need to talk a little about XFS.
XFS is a high-performance 64-bit journaling file system. Its virtues such as maturity, and debugged code, make it a preferred candidate for use on GNU/Linux servers.
2 Ways to Install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye to install and manage various packages via “formulas” and “casks” on your Linux.
Homebrew is an open-source project for providing a package manager to macOS because there is no default package manager, unlike Linux systems. However, the Homebrew is also present for Linux, popularly known as Linux brew.
The homebrew was started by Max Howell. In 2009 the first version of Homebrew was released. To use it the user either has to be on Linux or Mac. However, using homebrew on Linux doesn’t make sense because all of them almost come with their package manager.
Nevertheless, Homebrew does several things, it can be used to install, uninstall and update software.
Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics
For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost.
7 Reasons Why I Use Pop!_OS Linux Distro as My Daily Driver
Pop!_OS is a popular recommendation for Linux beginners and gamers alike. But, what are some of the reasons that Pop!_OS stands out from other Ubuntu-based distros available? Why should you consider it as a daily driver for your computer? I switched to Pop OS from Ubuntu three years ago and it has been my daily driver since then. Let me point out the benefits of choosing it as the operating system of your choice.
