Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics
For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost.
today's leftovers
7 Reasons Why I Use Pop!_OS Linux Distro as My Daily Driver
Pop!_OS is a popular recommendation for Linux beginners and gamers alike. But, what are some of the reasons that Pop!_OS stands out from other Ubuntu-based distros available? Why should you consider it as a daily driver for your computer? I switched to Pop OS from Ubuntu three years ago and it has been my daily driver since then. Let me point out the benefits of choosing it as the operating system of your choice.
today's howtos
