Free Software Reviews by Hamza Musa
-
Cerebro: Your Desktop Search Assistant for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Searching your local machine for files is no fun, especially when the built-in search tools are not useful to look deeper into file types, locations, and content.
But with Cerebro it is different. So, what is Cerebro?
Cerebro is a multi-platform desktop app that helps the user to search their machine or the internet with no more than a few clicks.
The app is created by Alexandr Subbotin a Russian developer, who also created several useful plugins. Later then, the app attracted many developers who supply it with more plugins and support.
-
InvoiceLion: your self-hosted open-source invoice manager
InvoiceLion is a free, open-source invoicing software for freelancers or anyone who is issuing invoices for customers.
Self-hosted means you can download, host, install, and use it on your server.
InvoiceLion is created by twin freelance developers, who created it out of their need to automate invoice creation and production.
-
10+ Open-source Single-Sign On (SSO) Solutions
Single Sign-On (SSO) is a login service layer that allows users to sign in to multiple apps with a single login. Using SSO service to improve security, save the user from having to deal with multiple passwords, login sessions, and losing time.
In contrast, SSO "Single-Sign-On" is an authentication and authorization process through one login interface, designed to increase security issues, increase employee productivity, and improve customer experience.
It is the user first engagement layer for many FIM as IAM services.
-
11 Best free, open-source personal information organizer and personal CRM systems.
Unlike business-oriented CRM solutions, personal CRM applications are minimal versions of CRM aimed to help individual users organize their contacts.
It is challenging to keep track or manually organize your contacts, events, and notes.
A Personal CRM system is a minimal CRM app that helps you organize your contact, events, journals, and appointments in one software package.
Some personal CRM solutions took it further by managing family members, tasks, chores, shopping lists, and more.
Some may disagree with the term CRM "Customer Relationship Management", and they prefer to call it PRM "Personal Relationship Management", a solution.
-
AMIDE: Open-source, free DICOM viewer for volumetric imaging
AMIDE is a feature-rich free, open-source program for viewing, analyzing, and registering volumetric medical imaging data sets.
It is one of the oldest open-source, free DICOM software. It provided aid to doctors, and researchers on platforms like Linux and macOS since 2003.
-
17 free, open-source Bullet Journal apps to boost your productivity
Bullet Journal is a multipurpose productivity booster journal-taking method, The journal can be anything from a calendar, a goal tracker, a project manager, activity tracker, to a to-do list.
Originally created by designer Ryder Carroll, Bullet Journal, or as some may refer to as BuJo or Bujo, became the favorite tool for creative people.
In contrast, it is up to you to figure out what and how will you use it.
-
today's leftovers
Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics
For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost.
7 Reasons Why I Use Pop!_OS Linux Distro as My Daily Driver
Pop!_OS is a popular recommendation for Linux beginners and gamers alike. But, what are some of the reasons that Pop!_OS stands out from other Ubuntu-based distros available? Why should you consider it as a daily driver for your computer? I switched to Pop OS from Ubuntu three years ago and it has been my daily driver since then. Let me point out the benefits of choosing it as the operating system of your choice.
