Software
  • Cerebro: Your Desktop Search Assistant for Windows, macOS, and Linux

    Searching your local machine for files is no fun, especially when the built-in search tools are not useful to look deeper into file types, locations, and content.

    But with Cerebro it is different. So, what is Cerebro?

    Cerebro is a multi-platform desktop app that helps the user to search their machine or the internet with no more than a few clicks.

    The app is created by Alexandr Subbotin a Russian developer, who also created several useful plugins. Later then, the app attracted many developers who supply it with more plugins and support.

  • InvoiceLion: your self-hosted open-source invoice manager

    InvoiceLion is a free, open-source invoicing software for freelancers or anyone who is issuing invoices for customers.

    Self-hosted means you can download, host, install, and use it on your server.

    InvoiceLion is created by twin freelance developers, who created it out of their need to automate invoice creation and production.

  • 10+ Open-source Single-Sign On (SSO) Solutions

    Single Sign-On (SSO) is a login service layer that allows users to sign in to multiple apps with a single login. Using SSO service to improve security, save the user from having to deal with multiple passwords, login sessions, and losing time.

    In contrast, SSO "Single-Sign-On" is an authentication and authorization process through one login interface, designed to increase security issues, increase employee productivity, and improve customer experience.

    It is the user first engagement layer for many FIM as IAM services.

  • 11 Best free, open-source personal information organizer and personal CRM systems.

    Unlike business-oriented CRM solutions, personal CRM applications are minimal versions of CRM aimed to help individual users organize their contacts.

    It is challenging to keep track or manually organize your contacts, events, and notes.

    A Personal CRM system is a minimal CRM app that helps you organize your contact, events, journals, and appointments in one software package.

    Some personal CRM solutions took it further by managing family members, tasks, chores, shopping lists, and more.

    Some may disagree with the term CRM "Customer Relationship Management", and they prefer to call it PRM "Personal Relationship Management", a solution.

  • AMIDE: Open-source, free DICOM viewer for volumetric imaging

    AMIDE is a feature-rich free, open-source program for viewing, analyzing, and registering volumetric medical imaging data sets.

    It is one of the oldest open-source, free DICOM software. It provided aid to doctors, and researchers on platforms like Linux and macOS since 2003.

  • 17 free, open-source Bullet Journal apps to boost your productivity

    Bullet Journal is a multipurpose productivity booster journal-taking method, The journal can be anything from a calendar, a goal tracker, a project manager, activity tracker, to a to-do list.

    Originally created by designer Ryder Carroll, Bullet Journal, or as some may refer to as BuJo or Bujo, became the favorite tool for creative people.

    In contrast, it is up to you to figure out what and how will you use it.

today's leftovers

  • 2021 Retrospection – The Mozilla Support Blog

    This is probably a moment where we usually say to ourselves how time flies so fast. Despite the pandemic and the uncertainty that lingers this year, I’m proud and grateful that this community managed to keep being awesome and accomplished many things this year. Through this post, I’d like us to take a moment to flashback and celebrate what we’ve accomplished this year.

  • Investigation Shows Egyptian Government Hacked A Dissident's Phone Twice, Using Two Different Companies' Malware

    Citizen Lab has uncovered more state-level spying targeting political opponents and journalists. There's a twist to this one, though. One of those targeted had his phone infected by two forms of malware produced by two different companies. And yet another twist: both companies have their roots in Israel, which is home to at least 19 entities that develop phone exploits. Here's the summary from Citizen Lab:

  • 'Don't Cross the Picket Line': Apple Workers Organize Christmas Eve Walkout

    A group of Apple employees organized a Christmas Eve walkout, demanding better working conditions and calling on customers to not shop in the tech giant's retail or online stores.

    "We are Apple," Apple Together, the group organizing the walkout, tweeted Thursday. "We deserve a respectful workplace. We deserve paid sick time. We deserve protection on the frontlines. We deserve proper mental healthcare."

  • A First Look At Elementary OS "Jolnir" - Invidious

    Elementary OS had a new release a few days ago, version 6.1 which is codenamed "Jolnir". I've always loved the great work that the Elementary team is doing, but the previous version of Elementary had some issues. I'm hoping some of those issues are addressed in this release.

Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics

For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost. Read more

7 Reasons Why I Use Pop!_OS Linux Distro as My Daily Driver

Pop!_OS is a popular recommendation for Linux beginners and gamers alike. But, what are some of the reasons that Pop!_OS stands out from other Ubuntu-based distros available? Why should you consider it as a daily driver for your computer? I switched to Pop OS from Ubuntu three years ago and it has been my daily driver since then. Let me point out the benefits of choosing it as the operating system of your choice. Read more

today's howtos

  • Automatic login with startx and systemd

    If your workstation is using full-disk encryption, you may want to jump directly to your desktop environment after entering the passphrase to decrypt the disk. Many display managers like GDM and LightDM have an autologin feature. However, only GDM can run Xorg with standard user privileges.

  • Add a lightbox viewer for your Ghost blog in no time

    I have been using Ghost as my primary blogging system for some years now. Although it does not have a rich ecosystem like WordPress or other open-source CMS, it does the job. In Ghost, You will get used to doing everything manually, creating a search functionality using jQuery them Vue, trying out some embedded web widgets for messaging I built with Vue and CouchDB.

  • How to play Crab Game on Linux

    Crab Game is an FPS multiplayer game where players compete through minigames until one player remains. It is based upon the popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How to play Super Flight on Linux

    Superflight is a wingsuit adventure game. It was developed and published by GrizzlyGames. The game was released on Windows. However, it is possible to it working on Linux. Here’s how to set it up on your Linux computer.

  • How To Reverse a String In Unix / Linux Shell?
  • How to configure static IP Address on FreeBSD

    his page explains setting up a static IP address on the FreeBSD Unix system using the command-line options.

  • How to install the Brave Beta Browser on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • How to enable GPU acceleration for your Linux applications (Crostini) only on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to enable GPU acceleration for your Linux applications (Crostini) only on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL/Centos - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello, friends. In this post, we will explain a trick that can save a lot of work and even an entire system. So, today you will learn How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL/RockyLinux/CentOS. Before we start, we need to talk a little about XFS. XFS is a high-performance 64-bit journaling file system. Its virtues such as maturity, and debugged code, make it a preferred candidate for use on GNU/Linux servers.

  • 2 Ways to Install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the commands to install Homebrew on Debian 11 Bullseye to install and manage various packages via “formulas” and “casks” on your Linux. Homebrew is an open-source project for providing a package manager to macOS because there is no default package manager, unlike Linux systems. However, the Homebrew is also present for Linux, popularly known as Linux brew. The homebrew was started by Max Howell. In 2009 the first version of Homebrew was released. To use it the user either has to be on Linux or Mac. However, using homebrew on Linux doesn’t make sense because all of them almost come with their package manager. Nevertheless, Homebrew does several things, it can be used to install, uninstall and update software.

