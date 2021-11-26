today's leftovers 2021 Retrospection – The Mozilla Support Blog This is probably a moment where we usually say to ourselves how time flies so fast. Despite the pandemic and the uncertainty that lingers this year, I’m proud and grateful that this community managed to keep being awesome and accomplished many things this year. Through this post, I’d like us to take a moment to flashback and celebrate what we’ve accomplished this year.

Investigation Shows Egyptian Government Hacked A Dissident's Phone Twice, Using Two Different Companies' Malware Citizen Lab has uncovered more state-level spying targeting political opponents and journalists. There's a twist to this one, though. One of those targeted had his phone infected by two forms of malware produced by two different companies. And yet another twist: both companies have their roots in Israel, which is home to at least 19 entities that develop phone exploits. Here's the summary from Citizen Lab:

'Don't Cross the Picket Line': Apple Workers Organize Christmas Eve Walkout A group of Apple employees organized a Christmas Eve walkout, demanding better working conditions and calling on customers to not shop in the tech giant's retail or online stores. "We are Apple," Apple Together, the group organizing the walkout, tweeted Thursday. "We deserve a respectful workplace. We deserve paid sick time. We deserve protection on the frontlines. We deserve proper mental healthcare."

A First Look At Elementary OS "Jolnir" - Invidious Elementary OS had a new release a few days ago, version 6.1 which is codenamed "Jolnir". I've always loved the great work that the Elementary team is doing, but the previous version of Elementary had some issues. I'm hoping some of those issues are addressed in this release.

Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost.