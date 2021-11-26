Ruby 3.1.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.1.0. Ruby 3.1 keeps compatibility with Ruby 3.0 and also adds many features.
[...]
Since Ruby 2.6 introduced MJIT in 2018, its performance greatly improved, and finally we achieved Ruby3x3 last year. But even though Optcarrot has shown impressive speedups, the JIT hasn’t benefited real world business applications.
Recently Shopify contributed many Ruby improvements to speed up their Rails application. YJIT is an important contribution, and aims to improve the performance of Rails applications.
Though MJIT is a method-based JIT compiler and uses an external C compiler, YJIT uses Basic Block Versioning and includes JIT compiler inside it. With Lazy Basic Block Versioning (LBBV) it first compiles the beginning of a method, and incrementally compiles the rest when the type of arguments and variables are dynamically determined. See YJIT: a basic block versioning JIT compiler for CRuby for a detailed introduction.
With this technology, YJIT achieves both fast warmup time and performance improvements on most real-world software, up to 22% on railsbench, 39% on liquid-render.
Also: Ruby 3.1 Released With Speedy, Experimental In-Process JIT Compiler
This week in KDE: Samba printer browsing and more
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don't have time to follow aren't represented here, and I also don't mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you're hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they're doing. Also: KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas
