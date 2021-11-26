Language Selection

Saturday 25th of December 2021
HowTos
  • Make MIDI loops on Linux with this open source tool | Opensource.com

    There are many great synthesizers for Linux, and like synthesizers in real life, most of them can be controlled using the MIDI protocol. Digital audio workstations like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden can send and receive MIDI, and they have a plugin structure that permits loading most synthesizers as a component of the application. I'm a fan of modularity, though, and sometimes a big all-in-one audio workstation is more than what I need. Thanks to the combination of JACK, ALSA, and MIDI, it's entirely possible to open a synth as a stand-alone application and use a stand-alone sequencer to play and record that synth. There aren't many modular sequencers out there, but I use Seq24.

  • How To Find Installation Date and Time of Linux OS - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hi guys, In this tutorial, We will illustrate a few ways to find Linux OS’s installation date and time.

  • How to Build My Version of Linux - Invidious
  • How To Fix Lock /var/lib/apt/lists/lock Error [Solved] | Itsubuntu.com

    Ubuntu is one of the most popular and widely used Linux-based operating systems. It is often considered the most preferred operating system among first-time users. In this particular post, we are going to show you the steps to solve the issue “Lock /var/lib/apt/lists/lock Error” while using Ubuntu. It is really frustrating sometimes when you are doing something and you are stuck.

  • How To Install Discord on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is an app for voice calling, video calling, and text messaging like WhatsApp and Telegram. It is a boon to several communities, which helps them to expand their projects, reach out to more people, and maintain a community of fans and followers.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Discord on a Fedora 35.

  • How to install Rstudio Desktop or server in Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    R is an open-source programming language for statistical analysis and graphics whereas RStudio is an IDE for it. Here we will learn the commands to install RStudio along with R Programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye.

    With RStudio integrated development environment the user can use the GUI to start coding in the R language. This means that the IDE can only work if you have R already installed. Although the IDE can only function alongside R, the programming language can function on its own. Therefore it is not possible to replace one with the other.

Free Software Leftovers

  • Cascade is a new promising image editor

    Cascade is released under GPL-3.0 License.

  • Open source advent calendar: Android without Google - Market Research Telecast

    This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society. Short portraits of open source projects will be published on heise online from December 1st to December 24th. These are about the functions of the respective software, the pitfalls, the history, the background and the financing. Some projects are backed by an individual, others by a loosely organized community, a tightly managed foundation with full-time employees or a consortium. The work is entirely voluntary, or it is financed through donations, cooperation with Internet companies, government funding or an open source business model. Regardless of whether it is a single application or a complex ecosystem, whether a PC program, app or operating system – the diversity of open source is overwhelming.

  • 4 conscious steps to engage people in your open source community

    Getting people involved in your open source project is important for its health and its growth, but telling people about it isn’t enough. You need to take conscious steps to increase involvement and ensure that initial contributions to a project are followed up, tying people in to the project and making them part of the community. If you find this post interesting, you’ll find a lot more about how community and open source are important in my book Trust in Computer Systems and the Cloud, published by Wiley. 1 – I’m going to be honest: I wouldn’t know where to start with TikTok. My kids will probably be appalled that I even mentioned it, but hey, why not? The chances are that you, dear reader, are younger and (almost certainly) cooler than I am. 2 – I’m guessing the take-up will be a bit lower here. 3 – In Real Life. It seems odd to be re-using this term, which had all but disappeared from what I could tell, but which seems to need to re-popularised.

  • CryptPad is an open-source, free collaborative web-based office system

    CryptPad is released as an open-source under the AGPLv3 License.

  • Waistline is a free, privacy-first calorie counter and weight tracker

    Waistline application and source code are licensed under the GPLv3.

  • MintHCM is an open-source Human Capital Management for enterprise

    Human Capital Management or HCM for short, stands for human resources and employee workflow management for the enterprise. MintHCM is an open-source human resources management system for enterprises. [...] MintHCM is released under terms of the GNU Affero General Public License Version 3.

  • Please use me as a resource

    Some of these ideas stick, and many readers have attempted to put them into practice, taking on challenges like starting a business in FOSS or stepping up to be leaders in their communities. It makes me proud to see the difference you’re making, and I’m honored to have inspired many of you.

  • How to Buy Monero in Australia - Tech Guide

    Monero is an open-source, decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 that focuses on privacy and decentralization. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and FreeBSD.

Programming Leftovers

  • The 10 Best IDEs and Code Editors for Linux [Ed: Starting this list with Microsoft proprietary software that spies on everybody is poor taste and misunderstanding of GNU/Linux]

    A code editor provides a text editing interface to write and edit code. It offers basic editing and formatting features to enhance the readability and management of your code. These apps usually lack advanced features and configurations. A notable benefit of using a code editor is that it is much lighter than an IDE. Many code editors also provide features like compiling, debugging, and support for most programming languages. An IDE is a software development environment that provides tools to develop complex software. It offers various tools like an editor, debugger, and compiler needed in the development cycle. Different IDEs provide different features and configurations suitable for specific projects. IDEs are much more advanced than editors and offer features you won’t find in a code editor.

  • Paul E. Mc Kenney: Parallel Programming: December 2021 Update

    It is past time for another release of Is Parallel Programming Hard, And, If So, What Can You Do About It?. But first, what is the difference between an edition and a release? The main difference is the level of validation. For example, during the several months leading up to the second edition, I read the entire book, fixing issues as I found them. So where an edition is a completed work, a release is primarily for the benefit of people who would like to see a recent snapshot of this book, but without having to install and run LaTeX and its dependencies.

  • Upgrade Node.js for your Ghost

    When upgrading Node.js, you need to run the update for Node and then also re-install Ghost’s dependencies. This is because Ghost has several binary dependencies which are compiled for the specific Node.js version. Without reinstalling dependencies, Ghost will fail to start with strange error messages.

  • Raku Advent Calendar: Day 25 – Future-proofing the Raku Programming Language

    Around this time last year, Jonathan Worthington was writing their Advent Post called Reminiscence, refinement, revolution. Today, yours truly finds themselves writing a similar blog post after what can only be called a peculiar year in the world.

This week in KDE: Samba printer browsing and more

Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Read more Also: KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas

Android Leftovers

