today's howtos
-
Make MIDI loops on Linux with this open source tool | Opensource.com
There are many great synthesizers for Linux, and like synthesizers in real life, most of them can be controlled using the MIDI protocol. Digital audio workstations like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden can send and receive MIDI, and they have a plugin structure that permits loading most synthesizers as a component of the application. I'm a fan of modularity, though, and sometimes a big all-in-one audio workstation is more than what I need. Thanks to the combination of JACK, ALSA, and MIDI, it's entirely possible to open a synth as a stand-alone application and use a stand-alone sequencer to play and record that synth. There aren't many modular sequencers out there, but I use Seq24.
-
How To Find Installation Date and Time of Linux OS - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hi guys, In this tutorial, We will illustrate a few ways to find Linux OS’s installation date and time.
-
How to Build My Version of Linux - Invidious
-
How To Fix Lock /var/lib/apt/lists/lock Error [Solved] | Itsubuntu.com
Ubuntu is one of the most popular and widely used Linux-based operating systems. It is often considered the most preferred operating system among first-time users. In this particular post, we are going to show you the steps to solve the issue “Lock /var/lib/apt/lists/lock Error” while using Ubuntu. It is really frustrating sometimes when you are doing something and you are stuck.
-
How To Install Discord on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is an app for voice calling, video calling, and text messaging like WhatsApp and Telegram. It is a boon to several communities, which helps them to expand their projects, reach out to more people, and maintain a community of fans and followers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Discord on a Fedora 35.
-
How to install Rstudio Desktop or server in Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
R is an open-source programming language for statistical analysis and graphics whereas RStudio is an IDE for it. Here we will learn the commands to install RStudio along with R Programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye.
With RStudio integrated development environment the user can use the GUI to start coding in the R language. This means that the IDE can only work if you have R already installed. Although the IDE can only function alongside R, the programming language can function on its own. Therefore it is not possible to replace one with the other.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 382 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
This week in KDE: Samba printer browsing and more
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Also: KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 5 sec ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
1 day 14 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago