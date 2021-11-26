Programming Leftovers The 10 Best IDEs and Code Editors for Linux [Ed: Starting this list with Microsoft proprietary software that spies on everybody is poor taste and misunderstanding of GNU/Linux] A code editor provides a text editing interface to write and edit code. It offers basic editing and formatting features to enhance the readability and management of your code. These apps usually lack advanced features and configurations. A notable benefit of using a code editor is that it is much lighter than an IDE. Many code editors also provide features like compiling, debugging, and support for most programming languages. An IDE is a software development environment that provides tools to develop complex software. It offers various tools like an editor, debugger, and compiler needed in the development cycle. Different IDEs provide different features and configurations suitable for specific projects. IDEs are much more advanced than editors and offer features you won’t find in a code editor.

Paul E. Mc Kenney: Parallel Programming: December 2021 Update It is past time for another release of Is Parallel Programming Hard, And, If So, What Can You Do About It?. But first, what is the difference between an edition and a release? The main difference is the level of validation. For example, during the several months leading up to the second edition, I read the entire book, fixing issues as I found them. So where an edition is a completed work, a release is primarily for the benefit of people who would like to see a recent snapshot of this book, but without having to install and run LaTeX and its dependencies.

Upgrade Node.js for your Ghost When upgrading Node.js, you need to run the update for Node and then also re-install Ghost’s dependencies. This is because Ghost has several binary dependencies which are compiled for the specific Node.js version. Without reinstalling dependencies, Ghost will fail to start with strange error messages.

Raku Advent Calendar: Day 25 – Future-proofing the Raku Programming Language Around this time last year, Jonathan Worthington was writing their Advent Post called Reminiscence, refinement, revolution. Today, yours truly finds themselves writing a similar blog post after what can only be called a peculiar year in the world.