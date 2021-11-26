Free Software Leftovers
Cascade is a new promising image editor
Cascade is released under GPL-3.0 License.
Open source advent calendar: Android without Google - Market Research Telecast
This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.
Short portraits of open source projects will be published on heise online from December 1st to December 24th. These are about the functions of the respective software, the pitfalls, the history, the background and the financing. Some projects are backed by an individual, others by a loosely organized community, a tightly managed foundation with full-time employees or a consortium. The work is entirely voluntary, or it is financed through donations, cooperation with Internet companies, government funding or an open source business model. Regardless of whether it is a single application or a complex ecosystem, whether a PC program, app or operating system – the diversity of open source is overwhelming.
4 conscious steps to engage people in your open source community
Getting people involved in your open source project is important for its health and its growth, but telling people about it isn’t enough. You need to take conscious steps to increase involvement and ensure that initial contributions to a project are followed up, tying people in to the project and making them part of the community.
If you find this post interesting, you'll find a lot more about how community and open source are important in my book Trust in Computer Systems and the Cloud, published by Wiley.
1 – I’m going to be honest: I wouldn’t know where to start with TikTok. My kids will probably be appalled that I even mentioned it, but hey, why not? The chances are that you, dear reader, are younger and (almost certainly) cooler than I am.
2 – I’m guessing the take-up will be a bit lower here.
3 – In Real Life. It seems odd to be re-using this term, which had all but disappeared from what I could tell, but which seems to need to re-popularised.
CryptPad is an open-source, free collaborative web-based office system
CryptPad is released as an open-source under the AGPLv3 License.
Waistline is a free, privacy-first calorie counter and weight tracker
Waistline application and source code are licensed under the GPLv3.
MintHCM is an open-source Human Capital Management for enterprise
Human Capital Management or HCM for short, stands for human resources and employee workflow management for the enterprise.
MintHCM is an open-source human resources management system for enterprises.
[...]
MintHCM is released under terms of the GNU Affero General Public License Version 3.
Please use me as a resource
Some of these ideas stick, and many readers have attempted to put them into practice, taking on challenges like starting a business in FOSS or stepping up to be leaders in their communities. It makes me proud to see the difference you’re making, and I’m honored to have inspired many of you.
How to Buy Monero in Australia - Tech Guide
Monero is an open-source, decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 that focuses on privacy and decentralization. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and FreeBSD.
This week in KDE: Samba printer browsing and more
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don't have time to follow aren't represented here, and I also don't mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you're hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they're doing.
