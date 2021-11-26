Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
[Old] KiCad 6 is coming! A comprehensive review - Tech Explorations
KiCad is arguably the world’s best open-source printed circuit board CAD program.
KiCad 6.0 Release Imminent As A Leading Open-Source Circuit Board CAD Program - Phoronix
KiCad 6.0 has been tagged as a major update to this leading open-source printed circuit board design program.
KiCad is easily one of the best open-source/free electronic design automation suites. Among many other uses, KiCad has been used for System76 in designing their open hardware products. KiCad has been in development going on 30 years now and with KiCad 6.0 is another big milestone.
DIN SPEC 3105: Documenting open hardware in a standardized manner - Market Research Telecast
When it comes to software, open source is easy to explain: the source code must be published under a free and open license, because everyone has the right to freely use the code, adapt it and distribute it. This is more difficult with hardware: In order to be able to understand, modify and reproduce hardware practically, you usually need parts lists, 3D models, circuit diagrams, circuit board layout plans and so on – depending on the technology and the targeted target group.
[...]
At the same time, DIN SPEC 3105 is also the first standard that was and was developed under an open license by the open source community together with the German Institute for Standardization (DIN e.V.) is free to everyone.
10 Raspberry Pi project ideas from 2021 | Opensource.com
The Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular brands of single-board computers. Part of the reason for this popularity is the massive number of unique and interesting projects that people have built using Raspberry Pi. Several Opensource.com authors have used Raspberry Pi in various projects and provided instructions so others can recreate their projects. Here are the ten most popular Raspberry Pi articles published by Opensource.com in 2021. I hope they inspire you as you tinker with your own Raspberry Pi.
