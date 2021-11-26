today's leftovers
Etnaviv DRM Driver Will Now Work On IOMMU-Enabled Systems - Phoronix
It's been a while since last having anything major to report on the Etnaviv Linux driver stack reporting open-source support Vivante graphics IP. With Linux 5.17 is an important step forward with the driver now behaving properly for IOMMU-enabled systems.
While an IOMMU is important for security reasons and other purposes, the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager driver at present hasn't properly dealt with the DMA configuration of the virtual device and that running into issues with an IOMMU.
AMD P-State v7 Driver Posted For Delivering Better Ryzen Efficiency In 2022 - Phoronix
AMD on Christmas Eve posted their seventh iteration of the AMD P-State Linux driver as their new CPU frequency scaling solution for Zen 2+ to make use of ACPI CPPC for ultimately striving toward optimal power efficiency with a focus on mobile and desktop systems.
This driver was developed in cooperation with Valve and has been out for review since September. Now as we end out the calendar year they are up to the seventh revision of this driver and is appearing that it may be ready for mainline soon.
The amd-pstate driver has been evolving nicely and now working across more Zen 2 and Zen 3 systems (older processors won't be supported due to needing ACPI Collaborative Processor Performance Controls, the CPPC support must also be enabled from the system BIOS). This driver can make more informed CPU frequency scaling decisions than the much more basic ACPI CPUFreq driver currently used by Ryzen and EPYC systems.
What Is KDE's Weak Side? - Kockatoo Tube
KDE e.V. is looking for an event organiser | KDE e.V.
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for someone to help organise KDE’s event, including our annual global conference Akademy. Please see the call for proposals for more details about this contracting opportunity.
Merry Christmas from OSMC - OSMC
The OSMC team would like to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope you're enjoying the festive break and watching lots of TV with OSMC.
We hope you and your loved ones are safe.
While you may be relaxing, we've worked hard on delivering a new OSMC update. We've kept the changes light to ensure a stable experience during an important break.
This week in KDE: Samba printer browsing and more
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Also: KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas
