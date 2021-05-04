Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of December 2021 06:12:59 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Nvidia optimus with wayland. Help needed.

    I have given a try on wayland and it works in my notebook (Gigabyte p34v5) when using only the Intel gpu (/dev/dri/card0) and mesa. Now I have been trying to make it work with the Nvidia gpu (GeForce GTX 970M, /dev/dri/card1) using proprietary driver. The thing about that gpu is that is uses optimus and thus need the following command to work with X11...

  • Debian/Ubuntu: Configure knockd on Server for Port Knocking - TREND OCEANS

    When I was young, my mother asked me not to open the door unless the door knocked in a series of four which was only known to us. I think you all have done in their childhood or later.

    That same concept I want to use in my Linux system, you are pondering what he is speaking? How and where will be a door on my system, and how to knock? I’m not understanding it, explain me this abstract concept.

  • Convert Audio File Formats on Ubuntu with SoundConverter - Technastic

    In this tutorial, we discuss how you can convert audio files into different formats on Ubuntu with a neat tool called SoundConverter. Before the rise of music streaming services, people bought their music DRM-free. Meaning they bought the music and it was theirs to do whatever they wished to do with, transfer the file to any number of devices, and even share it with others for free. You can see how this wasn’t so good for the music companies but it definitely was convenient for the users. Most of our music is online these days, via various streaming services.

  • Fixing Wayland taskbar icons - Nico's blog

    This is due to the shell not being able to properly map a window to an application. This breaks more things than just icons, but those are often the first thing that is noticed. Fortunately this is usually very easy to fix, particularly for Qt/KDE apps. I fixed a couple of those over the holidays and now I am writing down what needs to be done so you know what to do the next time you encounter such a case.

    Window to application mapping is based on the desktop entry name. That is the filename of the application’s .desktop file in /usr/share/applications/ (without the .desktop extension). For KWallet that would be org.kde.kwalletd5. Make sure your application actually has such a .desktop file installed to /usr/share/applications/. Most graphical apps have one, otherwise you wouldn’t be able to lauch it from the application launcher. However things that are not traditional applications, like services (e.g. KWallet) or helper applications (e.g. the Gwenview importer) don’t always have one yet. To avoid those showing up in the application laucher include NoDisplay=true in the .desktop file.

Enjoy the Classic Snake Game in Your Linux Terminal

This is how you can install and play the classic Snake Game in Linux Terminal. Read more

Fedora Kinoite: A fascinating take on the operating system

On the surface, Fedora Kinoite is a respin of Fedora with the KDE desktop. But once you crack through the surface, you find that it's so much more than that. At the heart of Fedora Kinoite is Fedora Silverblue. What is Silverblue? First and foremost, it's an immutable operating system, which means the root filesystem is mounted read-only by default. Because of this, the likelihood of accidental damage and/or malicious attacks is dramatically decreased. So not only do you already have the inherent security of Linux but you partner that with a read-only root filesystem and you have a marked increase in the security offered by the operating system. Another difference between Silverblue and other distributions is that updates are atomic. What does that mean? Read more

Google Operating Systems

  • Nest Hub Max may soon run Fuchsia as Google ramps up internal testing

    Earlier this year, Google took the bold step of updating existing 1st-gen Nest Hub smart displays from their Linux-based Cast OS to the company’s long-in-development Fuchsia operating system. This marked the official debut of the OS, though it was done largely without fanfare, if only to prove a point that Fuchsia could replace Linux under the hood on some devices without most people noticing. The launch wasn’t without its issues, but Google ultimately got things under control for Nest Hub owners.

  • Interesting rumor suggests Samsung could be planning to ditch Android in the future

    The main difference is that Fuchsia won’t just be relegated to smartphones or tablets. Instead, it seems Google could actually be borrowing concepts from Samsung’s Tizen where it could be used to power a variety of smart products like phones, tablets, computers, home appliances, and more.

  • Lilbits: Installing Google Play on Amazon Fire tablets, Linux on Chromebooks, and more - Liliputing

    Breath lets you install Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch Linux on most Chromebooks with x86 processors released since 2018. It uses the same forked Linux kernel as Chrome OS, so most hardware should be supported.

5 Things elementary OS 6 Should Improve for a Better Linux Desktop Experience

elementary OS 6.1 is the latest release with many essential improvements and new features. Of course, the choice of a Linux distro for your system varies on many levels. However, I think there are a few things in elementary OS that could have been done differently. Here, I list some of the aspects that could use some improvements in elementary OS. Read more

