Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 192 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Enjoy the Classic Snake Game in Your Linux Terminal
This is how you can install and play the classic Snake Game in Linux Terminal.
Fedora Kinoite: A fascinating take on the operating system
On the surface, Fedora Kinoite is a respin of Fedora with the KDE desktop. But once you crack through the surface, you find that it's so much more than that. At the heart of Fedora Kinoite is Fedora Silverblue. What is Silverblue? First and foremost, it's an immutable operating system, which means the root filesystem is mounted read-only by default. Because of this, the likelihood of accidental damage and/or malicious attacks is dramatically decreased. So not only do you already have the inherent security of Linux but you partner that with a read-only root filesystem and you have a marked increase in the security offered by the operating system. Another difference between Silverblue and other distributions is that updates are atomic. What does that mean?
Google Operating Systems
5 Things elementary OS 6 Should Improve for a Better Linux Desktop Experience
elementary OS 6.1 is the latest release with many essential improvements and new features. Of course, the choice of a Linux distro for your system varies on many levels. However, I think there are a few things in elementary OS that could have been done differently. Here, I list some of the aspects that could use some improvements in elementary OS.
Recent comments
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago