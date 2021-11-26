Meet Maui Shell, a Convergent Desktop Shell for Linux Desktops and Mobile Devices
If you’re reading 9to5Linux.com regularly, you probably know already that the makers of the Debian-based Nitrux distribution also work on developing a set of in-house built apps created with the Maui Kit, called Maui Apps.
Well, today Nitrux introduces a brand new shell for the Linux desktop, called Maui Shell, which can be converged to also work on mobiles devices, such as Linux phones and tablets.
