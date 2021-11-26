Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.8 Launches with Initial Support for Maui Shell, XFS by Default
Coming only three weeks after Nitrux 1.7.1, which was the first release of the Debian-based distribution to ship with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default, Nitrux 1.8 is powered by the latest release at the moment of writing, Linux kernel 5.15.11 LTS.
Nitrux 1.8 also features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma software, starting with the KDE Plasma 5.23.4 desktop environment and continuing with the KDE Frameworks 5.89 and KDE Gear 21.12 software suites. However, this release drops the Plasma Wayland session from the default installation.
Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.8.0
