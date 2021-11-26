Language Selection

Sunday 26th of December 2021
HowTos
  • Using onion services over unix sockets and nginx

    I have explained before about how to create Onion services, this provides an easy solution to expose any service from inside of your home network to the Internet, in a secured manner (authorized services). But, in all of those examples I used an IP/port combination to expose/talk to the internal service. Instead you can also use unix sockets to do the same.

  • Install the latest R Programming Language version on Debian 11 Bullseye

    Get the latest version of R is a free programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using command terminal via its official repository.

    R is a free programming language specially designed for statistical calculations and data visualization. It is one of the leading solutions for statistical data analysis and can be used for data mining or predictive analytics. R, which was developed in 1992 by Ross Ihaka and Robert Gentleman in Auckland, is distributed as open-source software under the GNU General Public License by the Vienna-based R Foundation for Statistical Computing. R is based on the programming language S and is very similar to it. However, R is a free implementation.

    In the standard distribution, R is supplied with an interpreter and command-line environment with simple graphic elements. The language has developed into a kind of standard language for statistical problems in science and business.

    Few key features of R Language are Management of files and data; creation, checking, and adapting data structures; analysis, descriptive statistics, and more functions; editing and formatting of strings; conditional statements, loops, and branches; statistical tests; mathematical options, set operations, matrix operations and more…

  • How to install PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial, I am going to show you how to install the current stable release version of PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.10.

    PHP is a general-purpose scripting language suitable for web development. Most websites out there are programmed using PHP language because it is...

  • How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Linux Mint 20

    Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It’s statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries, and go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Go (Golang) on Linux Mint 20.

  • How to install TeamSpeak Client on Linux | FOSS Linux

    TeamSpeak, commonly referred to as TS, is a proprietary VoIP (Voice-over-Internet Protocol) application that aids audio communication among users present on a chat channel. TeamSpeak is more similar to a conference or telephone call. Teams’ client software connects the users through a TeamSpeak server, enabling them to join the chat channels.

    TeamSpeak is freely available to install on major operating system platforms such as macOS, Android, Windows, FreeBSD, and Linux distributions. TeamSpeak is a pioneer of the Discord platform. Discord is one of the widely used community communication platforms. This software has been of significant importance globally, including in the gaming world, as it allows text and speech communication.

    This article shall cover the installation phases of the TeamSpeak client on major Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and Arch Linux. Therefore, if you intend on using this application on your Linux PC, this is the best article for you. Stick around to learn more.

  • How to Install Chromium in Fedora [Beginner's Tip]

    Chromium, the open-source mother of the best browsers in the market, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave and so many others, is a great browser power packed with features.

    Like many other distributions, Fedora also comes with Firefox as its default browser. But you can easily install Chromium on Fedora.

    The simplest option is to open the software center application and search for Chromium. You’ll find the option to install Chromium there.

  • 3 Ways to Install VLC Media Player on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    One of the most popular media players is the VLC ( VideoLAN Client) that always finds its way to be on the editorial list of best Open-source players. The key reason behind its wide acceptance is – VLC media player plays files of all important audio and video formats. A double click is enough, alternatively, you can load files into the VLC interface using drag & drop or tap a video DVD using the menu bar command.

    The player supports MPEG and DivX streaming and can therefore also play videos during the download. You can also play files packed by ZIP without having to unpack them beforehand. Users can artificially increase the volume of the film up to 200 percent if the video is too quiet.

    Common formats VLC supports are Formate: AAC, AC3/A52, ASF, AVI, DTS, FLAC, FLV, H.264, MIDI, MKV, MOV, MPG, MPEG (ES, MP3, MP4, PS, PVA, TS), MXF, OGG, OGM, Raw DV, Real (RAM, RM, RMVB, RV), WAV, WMA, WMV, 3GP.

    Further, if the design of VLC is not the way you want then, it is possible to customize it with the help of various themes made available by the community.

  • Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor - Phoronix

    As we approach the end of the year, here is a look back at some of the Mesa open-source 3D OpenGL/Vulkan driver development statistics for 2021 compared to prior years as well as a look at the top contributors to this crucial piece of the Linux desktop stack. As of this morning when running GitStats on Mesa for a look at year-end numbers, this collection of open-source 3D drivers used on Linux and other platforms has seen 148,309 commits. Mesa is currently comprised of 7,871 files that amount to 3.63 million lines of code. There have been roughly 1,155 contributors to Mesa in its over two decade history.

  • LuxCoreRender 2.6 Released For This Great Open-Source, Physically Based Renderer

    Another open-source project releasing on Christmas is LuxCoreRender 2.6 as a sizable feature update incorporating the better part of a year's worth of improvements to this physically based rendering software. For this project that originally started out as LuxRender, the LuxCoreRender 2.x series continues advancing in a steadfast manner for greatly improving this open-source PBR renderer. With LuxCoreRender 2.6 the parsing of mesh light sources is now about three times faster, partial multi-threaded support in pre-processing of light sources, expanded support for color spaces, and a variety of other core improvements and bug fixes.

  • Ownership in the Twenty-First Century

    So the new era of ownership will be interesting. Will it restore balance to r = g? Or skew society further into r > g? Regardless, everything be securitized.

  • Why RSS is important

    When using a RSS reader, you only get updates from the websites you have subscribed to. So you are not only in control of the amount of updates you get and also in control of what kind of information you collect.

    Just like there are a few social media moguls the choice for web search engines is very limited. There also are dark algorithms at work, that control which sites are 'found' and which are not. These algorithms are completely out of our control and we have no idea of the powers behind it.

  • Beelink GTi11 review – Part 2: Ubuntu 20.04 on an Intel Core i5-1135G7 mini PC [Ed: Beelink is a Windows piece of junk that is Linux-hostile; trying to put GNU/Linux on it is basically paying Microsoft for a significantly inferior experience. Then again, Beelink paid for these fake 'reviews']
  • Lost Art of Arch Linux

    Arch Linux is still around and has become one of the most popular distributions to run as a user. But it's not longer the "Commodore 64" of today's up and coming programmers. Containers and lightweight virtual machines have changed the game again. Now, a curious hacker might not even use Linux as their desktop or laptop OS. Instead, they might spin up ephemeral containers with a reproducible configuration like NixOS or run a minimal container-native operating system like alpine.

Audio: GNU World Order, mintCast, and Rare Recordings of 1994 Talks By a 24-Year-Old Linus Torvalds

  • GNU World Order 440

    **Swig** and **yasm** , concluding the **d** software series of Slackware.

  • 376.5 – Getting Ac-CLI-mated – mintCast

    1:30 Linux Innards 26:21 Vibrations from the Ether 33:13 Check This Out 35:44 Announcements & Outro In our Innards section, we talk about our favorite command line tools

  • Rare Recordings of 1994 Talks By a 24-Year-Old Linus Torvalds Re-Discovered

    71-year-old Jon "maddog" Hall has been involved with Linux from the very beginning, and for Christmas shared two of the earliest recordings ever made of young Linus Torvalds speaking about Linux — recordings long thought to be lost. Hall shares the story at Archive.org. In Februay of 1994 the chair of a user group for the Digital Equipment Computer Users' Society "started sending emails (and copying me for some reason) about wanting to bring this person I had never heard about from Finland (of all places) to talk about a project that did not even run on Ultrix or DEC/OSF1.... After many emails and no luck in raising money for this trip I took mercy...and asked my management to fund the trip. I sat down to use it, and was amazed. It was good. It was very, very good."

Copyleft and GNU Leftovers

  • Is It Even Worth Working on FOSS Anymore?

    Introduction

    I don’t know how to introduce this post other than the question in the title: is it even worth working on Free and Open Source Software anymore?

    I have been asking myself this for the past week or two, and it’s uncomfortable for me; I believe in the power of Open Source to empower users and to give them control over their machines.

    Exploited FOSS

    But that belief of mine has been severely shaken by several things happened this week, things which also made me reconsider things that happened further in the past as well.

  • Selling my own GPL software, part 1: a lot of hurdles

    In my spare time I've been chugging along on a piece of software, which I'm contemplating selling. In my case the commercial aspect is made more difficult because I also want to release the software with a GPL license.

    This post describes the initial hurdles I'm encountering, next to just programming the software.

  • The 2021 TNS Gift Guide: 4 Ways to Help Connect to Community

    For the last 12 years the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been publishing its own Ethical Tech Giving Guide, now featuring its recommendations for the freest Android operating systems and app repositories, as well as the freest DRM-free media and ebooks (and the places to procure it). The guide also recommends some truly geeky gifts, like the Taurinus X200 laptops that run free software all the way down its BIOS microcode, and the NeuG USB True Random Number Generator “for the cryptogeek in your life.” (Why settle for the inherent predictability of algorithm-generated numbers when your numbers could be derived from an actual physical process?) A recent FSF blog post also made the delightful suggestion of upgrading some old hardware of the ones you love by installing some free software, giving them the gift of a shared learning experience and inauguration “into a worldwide community of users.” But in addition, the foundation is also selling memberships to its organization, promising that “each new member exponentially increases our reach and our ability to make change”— which comes with several cool perks. FSF’s specially-designed membership cards feature a fold-out USB connector and 16 gigabytes of storage that’s pre-loaded with the fully free GNU/Linux distribution Trisquel Live. (“Take it anywhere — sharing GNU/Linux on the go!”)

  • GnuCash 4.9

    GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports. GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.

Programming Leftovers

  • Fix the unit test and open a giant hole everywhere

    As you can see, this is the kind of thing that takes a little work to get right, and once someone does that, it would be nice to share it with the rest of the company. For that reason, I went looking into the "common" part of our code base to see what we had in terms of "directory creation utilities". Maybe we'd have something which did this already!

  • Interactive Programming in a Nutshell

    For me interactive programming is probably the most important advantage of Lisps and Emacs over other programming languages and editors. I cannot imagine any productive workflow without it!

  • Eagle's Path: rra-c-util 10.1 (2021-12-25)

    This is my collection of utility functions, Autoconf macros, test programs, and other support infrastructure for my other packages.

  • DocKnot 6.00

    DocKnot is my static site generator and software release management toolkit. It's what generates all of what you're reading. DocKnot has always supported pointing to external files from inside its input tree and converting those files to HTML. This is how I include HTML conversions of POD documentation, CVS logs, text files, and other things in my web pages. This release starts the migration from an ad hoc text format for these pointers to YAML, which will permit a much richer configuration and a consistent format and extension for those external pointers.

