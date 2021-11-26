today's howtos
Using onion services over unix sockets and nginx
I have explained before about how to create Onion services, this provides an easy solution to expose any service from inside of your home network to the Internet, in a secured manner (authorized services). But, in all of those examples I used an IP/port combination to expose/talk to the internal service. Instead you can also use unix sockets to do the same.
Install the latest R Programming Language version on Debian 11 Bullseye
Get the latest version of R is a free programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using command terminal via its official repository.
R is a free programming language specially designed for statistical calculations and data visualization. It is one of the leading solutions for statistical data analysis and can be used for data mining or predictive analytics. R, which was developed in 1992 by Ross Ihaka and Robert Gentleman in Auckland, is distributed as open-source software under the GNU General Public License by the Vienna-based R Foundation for Statistical Computing. R is based on the programming language S and is very similar to it. However, R is a free implementation.
In the standard distribution, R is supplied with an interpreter and command-line environment with simple graphic elements. The language has developed into a kind of standard language for statistical problems in science and business.
Few key features of R Language are Management of files and data; creation, checking, and adapting data structures; analysis, descriptive statistics, and more functions; editing and formatting of strings; conditional statements, loops, and branches; statistical tests; mathematical options, set operations, matrix operations and more…
How to install PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, I am going to show you how to install the current stable release version of PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.10.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language suitable for web development. Most websites out there are programmed using PHP language because it is...
How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Linux Mint 20
Go, or Golang, is an open-source programming language that Google created. It’s statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries, and go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file. Developers that use Google’s Go language say it is the C for the twenty-first century when it comes to syntax.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Go (Golang) on Linux Mint 20.
How to install TeamSpeak Client on Linux | FOSS Linux
TeamSpeak, commonly referred to as TS, is a proprietary VoIP (Voice-over-Internet Protocol) application that aids audio communication among users present on a chat channel. TeamSpeak is more similar to a conference or telephone call. Teams’ client software connects the users through a TeamSpeak server, enabling them to join the chat channels.
TeamSpeak is freely available to install on major operating system platforms such as macOS, Android, Windows, FreeBSD, and Linux distributions. TeamSpeak is a pioneer of the Discord platform. Discord is one of the widely used community communication platforms. This software has been of significant importance globally, including in the gaming world, as it allows text and speech communication.
This article shall cover the installation phases of the TeamSpeak client on major Linux distros such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and Arch Linux. Therefore, if you intend on using this application on your Linux PC, this is the best article for you. Stick around to learn more.
How to Install Chromium in Fedora [Beginner's Tip]
Chromium, the open-source mother of the best browsers in the market, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave and so many others, is a great browser power packed with features.
Like many other distributions, Fedora also comes with Firefox as its default browser. But you can easily install Chromium on Fedora.
The simplest option is to open the software center application and search for Chromium. You’ll find the option to install Chromium there.
3 Ways to Install VLC Media Player on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
One of the most popular media players is the VLC ( VideoLAN Client) that always finds its way to be on the editorial list of best Open-source players. The key reason behind its wide acceptance is – VLC media player plays files of all important audio and video formats. A double click is enough, alternatively, you can load files into the VLC interface using drag & drop or tap a video DVD using the menu bar command.
The player supports MPEG and DivX streaming and can therefore also play videos during the download. You can also play files packed by ZIP without having to unpack them beforehand. Users can artificially increase the volume of the film up to 200 percent if the video is too quiet.
Common formats VLC supports are Formate: AAC, AC3/A52, ASF, AVI, DTS, FLAC, FLV, H.264, MIDI, MKV, MOV, MPG, MPEG (ES, MP3, MP4, PS, PVA, TS), MXF, OGG, OGM, Raw DV, Real (RAM, RM, RMVB, RV), WAV, WMA, WMV, 3GP.
Further, if the design of VLC is not the way you want then, it is possible to customize it with the help of various themes made available by the community.
