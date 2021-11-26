71-year-old Jon "maddog" Hall has been involved with Linux from the very beginning, and for Christmas shared two of the earliest recordings ever made of young Linus Torvalds speaking about Linux — recordings long thought to be lost. Hall shares the story at Archive.org. In Februay of 1994 the chair of a user group for the Digital Equipment Computer Users' Society "started sending emails (and copying me for some reason) about wanting to bring this person I had never heard about from Finland (of all places) to talk about a project that did not even run on Ultrix or DEC/OSF1.... After many emails and no luck in raising money for this trip I took mercy...and asked my management to fund the trip. I sat down to use it, and was amazed. It was good. It was very, very good."

Arch Linux is still around and has become one of the most popular distributions to run as a user. But it's not longer the "Commodore 64" of today's up and coming programmers. Containers and lightweight virtual machines have changed the game again. Now, a curious hacker might not even use Linux as their desktop or laptop OS. Instead, they might spin up ephemeral containers with a reproducible configuration like NixOS or run a minimal container-native operating system like alpine.

Just like there are a few social media moguls the choice for web search engines is very limited. There also are dark algorithms at work, that control which sites are 'found' and which are not. These algorithms are completely out of our control and we have no idea of the powers behind it.

When using a RSS reader, you only get updates from the websites you have subscribed to. So you are not only in control of the amount of updates you get and also in control of what kind of information you collect.

So the new era of ownership will be interesting. Will it restore balance to r = g? Or skew society further into r > g? Regardless, everything be securitized.

Another open-source project releasing on Christmas is LuxCoreRender 2.6 as a sizable feature update incorporating the better part of a year's worth of improvements to this physically based rendering software. For this project that originally started out as LuxRender, the LuxCoreRender 2.x series continues advancing in a steadfast manner for greatly improving this open-source PBR renderer. With LuxCoreRender 2.6 the parsing of mesh light sources is now about three times faster, partial multi-threaded support in pre-processing of light sources, expanded support for color spaces, and a variety of other core improvements and bug fixes.

As we approach the end of the year, here is a look back at some of the Mesa open-source 3D OpenGL/Vulkan driver development statistics for 2021 compared to prior years as well as a look at the top contributors to this crucial piece of the Linux desktop stack. As of this morning when running GitStats on Mesa for a look at year-end numbers, this collection of open-source 3D drivers used on Linux and other platforms has seen 148,309 commits. Mesa is currently comprised of 7,871 files that amount to 3.63 million lines of code. There have been roughly 1,155 contributors to Mesa in its over two decade history.

Copyleft and GNU Leftovers Is It Even Worth Working on FOSS Anymore? Introduction I don’t know how to introduce this post other than the question in the title: is it even worth working on Free and Open Source Software anymore? I have been asking myself this for the past week or two, and it’s uncomfortable for me; I believe in the power of Open Source to empower users and to give them control over their machines. Exploited FOSS But that belief of mine has been severely shaken by several things happened this week, things which also made me reconsider things that happened further in the past as well.

Selling my own GPL software, part 1: a lot of hurdles In my spare time I've been chugging along on a piece of software, which I'm contemplating selling. In my case the commercial aspect is made more difficult because I also want to release the software with a GPL license. This post describes the initial hurdles I'm encountering, next to just programming the software.

The 2021 TNS Gift Guide: 4 Ways to Help Connect to Community For the last 12 years the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been publishing its own Ethical Tech Giving Guide, now featuring its recommendations for the freest Android operating systems and app repositories, as well as the freest DRM-free media and ebooks (and the places to procure it). The guide also recommends some truly geeky gifts, like the Taurinus X200 laptops that run free software all the way down its BIOS microcode, and the NeuG USB True Random Number Generator “for the cryptogeek in your life.” (Why settle for the inherent predictability of algorithm-generated numbers when your numbers could be derived from an actual physical process?) A recent FSF blog post also made the delightful suggestion of upgrading some old hardware of the ones you love by installing some free software, giving them the gift of a shared learning experience and inauguration “into a worldwide community of users.” But in addition, the foundation is also selling memberships to its organization, promising that “each new member exponentially increases our reach and our ability to make change”— which comes with several cool perks. FSF’s specially-designed membership cards feature a fold-out USB connector and 16 gigabytes of storage that’s pre-loaded with the fully free GNU/Linux distribution Trisquel Live. (“Take it anywhere — sharing GNU/Linux on the go!”)

GnuCash 4.9 GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports. GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.