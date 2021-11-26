Programming Leftovers
Fix the unit test and open a giant hole everywhere
As you can see, this is the kind of thing that takes a little work to get right, and once someone does that, it would be nice to share it with the rest of the company. For that reason, I went looking into the "common" part of our code base to see what we had in terms of "directory creation utilities". Maybe we'd have something which did this already!
Interactive Programming in a Nutshell
For me interactive programming is probably the most important advantage of Lisps and Emacs over other programming languages and editors. I cannot imagine any productive workflow without it!
Eagle's Path: rra-c-util 10.1 (2021-12-25)
This is my collection of utility functions, Autoconf macros, test programs, and other support infrastructure for my other packages.
DocKnot 6.00
DocKnot is my static site generator and software release management toolkit. It's what generates all of what you're reading.
DocKnot has always supported pointing to external files from inside its input tree and converting those files to HTML. This is how I include HTML conversions of POD documentation, CVS logs, text files, and other things in my web pages. This release starts the migration from an ad hoc text format for these pointers to YAML, which will permit a much richer configuration and a consistent format and extension for those external pointers.
Lumina 1.6.2 released. :: Lumina Desktop Environment
The next update to the Lumina Desktop is out! Also: Lumina 1.6.2 Released For This BSD Licensed Qt-Powered Desktop
today's leftovers
Audio: GNU World Order, mintCast, and Rare Recordings of 1994 Talks By a 24-Year-Old Linus Torvalds
Copyleft and GNU Leftovers
