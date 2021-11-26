Copyleft and GNU Leftovers
Is It Even Worth Working on FOSS Anymore?
Introduction
I don’t know how to introduce this post other than the question in the title: is it even worth working on Free and Open Source Software anymore?
I have been asking myself this for the past week or two, and it’s uncomfortable for me; I believe in the power of Open Source to empower users and to give them control over their machines.
Exploited FOSS
But that belief of mine has been severely shaken by several things happened this week, things which also made me reconsider things that happened further in the past as well.
Selling my own GPL software, part 1: a lot of hurdles
In my spare time I've been chugging along on a piece of software, which I'm contemplating selling. In my case the commercial aspect is made more difficult because I also want to release the software with a GPL license.
This post describes the initial hurdles I'm encountering, next to just programming the software.
The 2021 TNS Gift Guide: 4 Ways to Help Connect to Community
For the last 12 years the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been publishing its own Ethical Tech Giving Guide, now featuring its recommendations for the freest Android operating systems and app repositories, as well as the freest DRM-free media and ebooks (and the places to procure it).
The guide also recommends some truly geeky gifts, like the Taurinus X200 laptops that run free software all the way down its BIOS microcode, and the NeuG USB True Random Number Generator “for the cryptogeek in your life.” (Why settle for the inherent predictability of algorithm-generated numbers when your numbers could be derived from an actual physical process?)
A recent FSF blog post also made the delightful suggestion of upgrading some old hardware of the ones you love by installing some free software, giving them the gift of a shared learning experience and inauguration “into a worldwide community of users.”
But in addition, the foundation is also selling memberships to its organization, promising that “each new member exponentially increases our reach and our ability to make change”— which comes with several cool perks.
FSF’s specially-designed membership cards feature a fold-out USB connector and 16 gigabytes of storage that’s pre-loaded with the fully free GNU/Linux distribution Trisquel Live. (“Take it anywhere — sharing GNU/Linux on the go!”)
GnuCash 4.9
GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.
GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.
Lumina 1.6.2 released. :: Lumina Desktop Environment
The next update to the Lumina Desktop is out! Also: Lumina 1.6.2 Released For This BSD Licensed Qt-Powered Desktop
today's leftovers
Audio: GNU World Order, mintCast, and Rare Recordings of 1994 Talks By a 24-Year-Old Linus Torvalds
Copyleft and GNU Leftovers
