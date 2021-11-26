Online retailers delaying sales of Raspberry Pi 4
Online retailers may not be able to send you a specific Raspberry Pi 4B model even for next year's Christmas.
Mouser is providing an estimated ship date for a Raspberry Pi 4B model with 4GB RAM of January 25, 2023. Digi-Key is also indicating that it will ship the same model now only in 2023.
Raspberry Pis are great stocking suffers for my tech-crazy family, but this year turned out to be a challenge. Raspberry Pi for the first time increased the prices of its boards in October due to the higher cost of shortage-constrained components.
We have reached out to the board biz for comment, and will update the story when we hear back.
The inability to fulfill orders led Raspberry Pi to cap production of single-computer boards to seven million units in 2021.
