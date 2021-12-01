Programming Leftovers
-
LiVES compiled in OpenEmbedded
-
OBS-Studio compiled in OpenEmbedded
OBS was compiled in a running EasyOS and included in 3.1.17, see blog post...
-
5 ways to automate security testing in DevSecOps
The key to both DevOps and DevSecOps is automation. It ensures build and release processes are repeatable, which is important when release velocity is too high for manual steps to occur between release phases or at set times.
Automation ensures required steps are completed each time code is pushed and removes human memory from the equation so key tasks, such as regression testing, get done. Automation also helps strengthen security by serving as policy enforcement to prevent direct developer access to production and thereby serving as the enforcement point for segregation of duties.
-
These Vancouver high school students noticed a gap in coding education. So, they filled it
Without having basic coding knowledge, Ma said, it's impossible for youth to know whether or not they want to pursue computer science in post-secondary.
"The main goal is to kind of combat vast educational disparities within the B.C. schooling system," he said, adding that coding skills are becoming increasingly important.
-
Azul introduces remote compilation for Java • The Register
Azul, a provider of OpenJDK (Java runtime) builds, has introduced a "Cloud Native Compiler" which offers remote compilation of Java to native code, claiming it can reduce compute resources by up to 50 per cent.
When a Java application runs, a JIT (Just-in-time) compiler, usually the OpenJDK JIT called HotSpot, compiles the Java bytecode to native machine code to optimise performance. It is a highly optimised process – but Azul reckons it can improve it further by removing that responsibility from the VM or container where the application is running.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New in Linux and Phoronix Test Suite 10.8
CPU 'hacking' and Raspberry Pi Devices
Programming Leftovers
Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. No big changes, all packages have been updated as of December 24, 2021 so the new images work on Linux kernel 5.15.5, and follow changes of the latest edition of Sparky 2021.12. No reinstallation is required if you have Sparky rolling installed, simply keep it up to date.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago