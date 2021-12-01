CPU 'hacking' and Raspberry Pi Devices
-
BIOS Flashing Journey Writeup Puts Tutorials To Shame | Hackaday
A couple of weeks ago, [Doug Brown] bought a Ryzen motherboard, advertised as “non-working” and discounted accordingly. He noticed that the seller didn’t test it with any CPUs old enough to be supported by the board’s stock BIOS revision, and decided to take a gamble with upgrading it.
Not having a supported CPU in hand either, he decided to go the “external programmer” route, which succeeded and gave this board a new life. This is not why we’re writing this up, however. The reason this article caught our eye is because [Doug]’s research leaves no stone unturned, and it’s all there to learn from. Whether through careful observation or thorough research, this article covers all the important points and more, serving as an example to follow for anyone looking to program their BIOS.
-
Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet - TechRepublic
The Raspberry Pi's success defied expectations. Conceived as an affordable computer for getting kids to learn how to code, its creators thought they'd sell 1,000 – they've now sold more than 40 million.
-
Mico Is A USB Microphone Based On A Pi Pico | Hackaday
When [Mahesh Venkitachalam] was experimenting with machine learning for audio applications on a Raspberry Pi, he found himself looking for a simple USB microphone. A cheap one was easy to find, but the sound quality and directionality left much to be desired. A large, studio-quality mic would be overkill, so [Mahesh] decided to simply build exactly what was needed: a compact, yet high-quality USB microphone that he called Mico.
The sensing device is a MEMS microphone that outputs a pulse density modulated (PDM) signal. There are chips available to directly interface such a microphone to a USB port, but [Mahesh] found them difficult to work with and therefore settled on something he knew already: the Raspberry Pi Pico platform. Luckily, someone had already figured out how to read out a microphone and present a USB device to a PC, so all that was needed was to put all the bits together into a convenient form factor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 482 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New in Linux and Phoronix Test Suite 10.8
CPU 'hacking' and Raspberry Pi Devices
Programming Leftovers
Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. No big changes, all packages have been updated as of December 24, 2021 so the new images work on Linux kernel 5.15.5, and follow changes of the latest edition of Sparky 2021.12. No reinstallation is required if you have Sparky rolling installed, simply keep it up to date.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago