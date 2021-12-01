Android Leftovers
Best Free Android Apps: RadioDroid 2 - radio streaming app - LinuxLinks
Android Basics: 10 settings to instantly enable on your phone - 9to5Google
Tip: All Simple Mobile Tools Android apps are free on Google Play currently - gHacks Tech News
9 of the best apps for your new 2021 Android device - The Verge
15 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (12/19/21-12/26/21)
Best games to play on your new Android tablet this Christmas | T3
25 best Android apps for your new phone | Tom's Guide
This is the most underrated Android phone of 2021 | Tom's Guide
Why Do People Want Stock Android on Their Phones?
New in Linux and Phoronix Test Suite 10.8
CPU 'hacking' and Raspberry Pi Devices
Programming Leftovers
Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2021.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. No big changes, all packages have been updated as of December 24, 2021 so the new images work on Linux kernel 5.15.5, and follow changes of the latest edition of Sparky 2021.12. No reinstallation is required if you have Sparky rolling installed, simply keep it up to date.
