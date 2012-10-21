NuTyX 21.10.12 available with cards 2.4.142
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.10.12 and cards 2.4.142.
The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.2, the Mesa 3D library in 21.3.2, Gtk4 4.4.0 and Qt 5.15.2.
The python interpreters are en 3.10.1 et 2.7.18.
The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0.
The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version .
The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.2
The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.23.4, Framework 5.89.0 and applications in 21.12.0.
Available browsers are: Firefox 95.0.2, Chromium 96.0.4664.45, Epiphany 41.3, etc
Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.3, Thunderbird 91.4.1, Scribus 1.5.7, Libreoffice 7.2.4.1, Gimp 2.10.30, etc.
Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.294, 4.14.259, 4.19.222, 5.4.168 and 5.10.88 and the latest stable version 5.15.11 .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 440 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
NuTyX 21.10.12 available with cards 2.4.142
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.10.12 and cards 2.4.142. The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.2, the Mesa 3D library in 21.3.2, Gtk4 4.4.0 and Qt 5.15.2. The python interpreters are en 3.10.1 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.2 The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.23.4, Framework 5.89.0 and applications in 21.12.0. Available browsers are: Firefox 95.0.2, Chromium 96.0.4664.45, Epiphany 41.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.3, Thunderbird 91.4.1, Scribus 1.5.7, Libreoffice 7.2.4.1, Gimp 2.10.30, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.294, 4.14.259, 4.19.222, 5.4.168 and 5.10.88 and the latest stable version 5.15.11 .
Wine 7.0-rc3
The Wine development release 7.0-rc3 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 7.0-rc3 Released With 22 More Fixes
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 min 59 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 40 sec ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago