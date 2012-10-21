today's howtos How to install PHP on NetBSD? | LibreByte PHP 8.0 added new modern features such us: Union Types,Named arguments, Match expressions, Just In Time Compilation and others Today we are going to install PHP 8.0 on NetBSD 9.1.

How to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0. Enjoy!

How to Install MongoDB 5 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips In this tutorial guide, we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 on Ubuntu 20.04. MongoDB is an open-source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data-driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle, and SQL servers which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema.

How to Change Your Password on Any Linux Desktop The terminal is not everyone's strong suit, but Linux is more than just a boring command line. Here's how to change your password on a Linux desktop. One of the most basic ways to help keep your Linux desktop secure from both physical and digital intruders is to change your account password if you have any reason to believe that it’s been compromised. The exact process you need to follow to reset your Linux password, however, will differ based on the desktop environment that you use. In this article, we’ll show you how to change your user password on six of the most common Linux desktop environments.

How to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

NuTyX 21.10.12 available with cards 2.4.142 The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.10.12 and cards 2.4.142. The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.2, the Mesa 3D library in 21.3.2, Gtk4 4.4.0 and Qt 5.15.2. The python interpreters are en 3.10.1 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.2 The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.23.4, Framework 5.89.0 and applications in 21.12.0. Available browsers are: Firefox 95.0.2, Chromium 96.0.4664.45, Epiphany 41.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.3, Thunderbird 91.4.1, Scribus 1.5.7, Libreoffice 7.2.4.1, Gimp 2.10.30, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.294, 4.14.259, 4.19.222, 5.4.168 and 5.10.88 and the latest stable version 5.15.11 .