today's howtos
-
How to install PHP on NetBSD? | LibreByte
PHP 8.0 added new modern features such us: Union Types,Named arguments, Match expressions, Just In Time Compilation and others
Today we are going to install PHP 8.0 on NetBSD 9.1.
-
How to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0. Enjoy!
-
How to Install MongoDB 5 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide, we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 on Ubuntu 20.04.
MongoDB is an open-source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data-driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle, and SQL servers which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema.
-
How to Change Your Password on Any Linux Desktop
The terminal is not everyone's strong suit, but Linux is more than just a boring command line. Here's how to change your password on a Linux desktop.
One of the most basic ways to help keep your Linux desktop secure from both physical and digital intruders is to change your account password if you have any reason to believe that it’s been compromised.
The exact process you need to follow to reset your Linux password, however, will differ based on the desktop environment that you use. In this article, we’ll show you how to change your user password on six of the most common Linux desktop environments.
-
How to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 452 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
NuTyX 21.10.12 available with cards 2.4.142
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.10.12 and cards 2.4.142. The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.2, the Mesa 3D library in 21.3.2, Gtk4 4.4.0 and Qt 5.15.2. The python interpreters are en 3.10.1 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.2 The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.23.4, Framework 5.89.0 and applications in 21.12.0. Available browsers are: Firefox 95.0.2, Chromium 96.0.4664.45, Epiphany 41.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.3, Thunderbird 91.4.1, Scribus 1.5.7, Libreoffice 7.2.4.1, Gimp 2.10.30, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.294, 4.14.259, 4.19.222, 5.4.168 and 5.10.88 and the latest stable version 5.15.11 .
Wine 7.0-rc3
The Wine development release 7.0-rc3 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 7.0-rc3 Released With 22 More Fixes
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 min 59 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 40 sec ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago