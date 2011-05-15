Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Raspberry Digital Signage FAQ
The Raspbian operating system moves from older to newer Debian releases without changing repositories: it may happen that a system update (rarely) brakes the digital signage stack.
-
6502 Goes FPGA (Again) | Hackaday
While there has been no shortage of FPGA-based recreations of classic processors, we always enjoy seeing a new approach. Last month [Some Assembly Required] took on the challenge to recreate a classic computer from the ground up and started with a 6502 implementation in Verilog. You can see in the second video below that he’s made good progress and there are apparently more videos to come.
The ROL instruction is the subject of the second video. We liked the approach of looking at what the instruction does and how many cycles it takes on different variants It is always good to make sure you know exactly what you are trying to accomplish before you get started.
-
Planning Custom Aluminum Enclosures With OpenSCAD | Hackaday
We’ve seen a number of projects over the years that let you create custom enclosures using OpenSCAD, and for good reason. The parametric CAD tool is ideal for generating 3D models based on user-adjustable variables, and if you leverage its integrated Customizer, producing a bespoke box is as easy as moving some sliders around. The resulting files get sent off to the 3D printer, and you’re set. But what if you’re looking for a custom enclosure that’s not so…plastic?
In that case, AlClosure by [0xPIT] might be the answer. Rather than generating STL files intended for your 3D printer, the code is written to help you design an enclosure made from aluminum sheets. The top and bottom panels are intended to be cut from 1.5 mm – 2.5 mm sheets, while the sides are made from thicker 5 mm – 8 mm stock to accept a machined pocket that holds the front and rear inserts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 465 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
NuTyX 21.10.12 available with cards 2.4.142
The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.10.12 and cards 2.4.142. The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.2, the Mesa 3D library in 21.3.2, Gtk4 4.4.0 and Qt 5.15.2. The python interpreters are en 3.10.1 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.0. The MATE desktop environment is a 1.26.0 version . The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 41.2 The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.23.4, Framework 5.89.0 and applications in 21.12.0. Available browsers are: Firefox 95.0.2, Chromium 96.0.4664.45, Epiphany 41.3, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 3.3, Thunderbird 91.4.1, Scribus 1.5.7, Libreoffice 7.2.4.1, Gimp 2.10.30, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.294, 4.14.259, 4.19.222, 5.4.168 and 5.10.88 and the latest stable version 5.15.11 .
Wine 7.0-rc3
The Wine development release 7.0-rc3 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc3.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 7.0-rc3 Released With 22 More Fixes
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 min 59 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 40 sec ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago