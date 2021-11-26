Linux 5.16-rc7
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, this rc7 is fairly small. The stats look pretty normal, with about three quarters being drivers (networking, input, sound, tee, hwmon, rdma..). Somewhat unusually, we have a PC keyboard controller (not USB - the old legacy kind) fix in here - one of the earliest supported hardware still hangs around, and still gets some probe-time changes for odd hardware. The rest is mainly some kvm and networking fixes, and a few random stragglers elsewhere. Obviously the holidays are a big reason it's all small, so it's not like this is a sign of us having found all bugs, and we'll keep at this for at least two more weeks. Hope everybody had a good Xmas (or insert your preferred alternative holiday) and I'll wish you a happy new year in advance. Because I suspect the upcoming week will be even quieter since at least _some_ of this past week was "this is my last pull request before xmas". Shortlog appended, please do give this a whirl. Linus
Also: Linux 5.16-rc7 Released Following A Quiet Christmas Week
Related: Linux Patches Posted For Enabling WiFi On Apple M1/T2 Platforms
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 26th, 2021 (Christmas Edition)
Being the holiday season and all that, this week we got a lot of goodies from our favorite developers. We got new Linux distros to play with, including elementary OS 6.1, Nitrux 1.8, Manjaro Linux 21.2, Neptune 7.0, and siduction 2021.3, as well as new major software releases, including Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, and Enlightenment 0.25. On top of that, more distros switched to the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and the Nitrux developers unveiled a brand-new Linux desktop shell called Maui Shell. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 26th, 2021, below!
