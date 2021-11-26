Language Selection

4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 BETA released.

GNU
Linux

4MLinux 39.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.

Road map:
December 2021 -> BETA
March 2022 -> STABLE
July 2022 -> OLD STABLE
November 2022 -> EOL

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 26th, 2021 (Christmas Edition)

Being the holiday season and all that, this week we got a lot of goodies from our favorite developers. We got new Linux distros to play with, including elementary OS 6.1, Nitrux 1.8, Manjaro Linux 21.2, Neptune 7.0, and siduction 2021.3, as well as new major software releases, including Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, and Enlightenment 0.25. On top of that, more distros switched to the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and the Nitrux developers unveiled a brand-new Linux desktop shell called Maui Shell. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 26th, 2021, below! Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

  • Raspberry Digital Signage FAQ

    The Raspbian operating system moves from older to newer Debian releases without changing repositories: it may happen that a system update (rarely) brakes the digital signage stack.

  • 6502 Goes FPGA (Again) | Hackaday

    While there has been no shortage of FPGA-based recreations of classic processors, we always enjoy seeing a new approach. Last month [Some Assembly Required] took on the challenge to recreate a classic computer from the ground up and started with a 6502 implementation in Verilog. You can see in the second video below that he’s made good progress and there are apparently more videos to come. The ROL instruction is the subject of the second video. We liked the approach of looking at what the instruction does and how many cycles it takes on different variants It is always good to make sure you know exactly what you are trying to accomplish before you get started.

  • Planning Custom Aluminum Enclosures With OpenSCAD | Hackaday

    We’ve seen a number of projects over the years that let you create custom enclosures using OpenSCAD, and for good reason. The parametric CAD tool is ideal for generating 3D models based on user-adjustable variables, and if you leverage its integrated Customizer, producing a bespoke box is as easy as moving some sliders around. The resulting files get sent off to the 3D printer, and you’re set. But what if you’re looking for a custom enclosure that’s not so…plastic? In that case, AlClosure by [0xPIT] might be the answer. Rather than generating STL files intended for your 3D printer, the code is written to help you design an enclosure made from aluminum sheets. The top and bottom panels are intended to be cut from 1.5 mm – 2.5 mm sheets, while the sides are made from thicker 5 mm – 8 mm stock to accept a machined pocket that holds the front and rear inserts.

today's howtos

  • How to install PHP on NetBSD? | LibreByte

    PHP 8.0 added new modern features such us: Union Types,Named arguments, Match expressions, Just In Time Compilation and others Today we are going to install PHP 8.0 on NetBSD 9.1.

  • How to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam Link on Elementary OS 6.0. Enjoy!

  • How to Install MongoDB 5 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide, we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 on Ubuntu 20.04. MongoDB is an open-source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data-driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle, and SQL servers which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema.

  • How to Change Your Password on Any Linux Desktop

    The terminal is not everyone's strong suit, but Linux is more than just a boring command line. Here's how to change your password on a Linux desktop. One of the most basic ways to help keep your Linux desktop secure from both physical and digital intruders is to change your account password if you have any reason to believe that it’s been compromised. The exact process you need to follow to reset your Linux password, however, will differ based on the desktop environment that you use. In this article, we’ll show you how to change your user password on six of the most common Linux desktop environments.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Traders Global Group Incorporated Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

