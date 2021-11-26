4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 39.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Road map:
December 2021 -> BETA
March 2022 -> STABLE
July 2022 -> OLD STABLE
November 2022 -> EOL
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 26th, 2021 (Christmas Edition)
Being the holiday season and all that, this week we got a lot of goodies from our favorite developers. We got new Linux distros to play with, including elementary OS 6.1, Nitrux 1.8, Manjaro Linux 21.2, Neptune 7.0, and siduction 2021.3, as well as new major software releases, including Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, and Enlightenment 0.25. On top of that, more distros switched to the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and the Nitrux developers unveiled a brand-new Linux desktop shell called Maui Shell. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 26th, 2021, below!
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min ago
9 min 40 sec ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago